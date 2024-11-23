Preview: November 23 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday as they conclude a three-game road swing through the Metropolitan Division.
-
When: Saturday, November 23
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225
-
Canes Record: 14-5-0 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 21
-
Blue Jackets Record: 8-9-2 (18 Points, T-6th - Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 7-6 W (OT) over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 21