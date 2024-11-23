Preview: November 23 at Columbus

Canes look to wrap up road trip with a win in Ohio

Gameday 11_23 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday as they conclude a three-game road swing through the Metropolitan Division.

-

When: Saturday, November 23

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

-

Canes Record: 14-5-0 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 21

-

Blue Jackets Record: 8-9-2 (18 Points, T-6th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 7-6 W (OT) over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 21

Last Game...

  • Carolina was "flat" in the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday, falling to the Devils by a score of 4-2.
  • Jack Roslovic tied Martin Necas for the team lead with his 11th goal of the season and Andrei Svechnikov scored a third-period power-play goal, but the two weren't enough.
  • Spencer Martin took the loss in net, allowing the four goals on 21 shots.

Starting On Time...

  • The Canes have scored first in 13 of their 19 games thus far this season. 13 ranks tied with the Minnesota Wild for the most time scored first this season.
  • Carolina has 22 first-period goals, third among all NHL teams entering Saturday's play. Conversely, they've allowed just 10 in the first period, also tied with Minnesota for the fewest.

Money Martinook...

  • Recently elevated to skate alongside Sebastian Aho and Jack Roslovic, Jordan Martinook enters tonight's action with nine points in his last nine games.
  • Now with 12 points on the season, 19 games is the fastest he has reached that number in his NHL career.

The Best Offense Is A Good Defense...

  • Two Hurricanes defensemen tallied points at New Jersey on Thursday, and the Hurricanes now have 46 points from defensemen this season, ranking T-fifth in the NHL.
  • Dmitry Orlov picked up an assist against New Jersey to stretch his point streak to three games, his third streak of that length this season.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere also bagged a helper on Thursday and enters tonight's game with five assists across his last five games.

In Net...

  • After Spencer Martin got the start in the team's most recent game, it feels most likely that the team will turn back to Pyotr Kochetkov this evening.
  • Kochetkov became the second-fastest goalie in the NHL to 10 wins earlier this week, following his victory on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

On The Other Side...

  • Columbus earned a rollercoaster 7-6 OT victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, their third win in their last four games.
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 19 goals in their last four outings and rank 10th in the NHL with an average of 3.42 goals per game.
  • Sean Monahan enters tonight's game with six points (1G, 5A) in his last two games and co-leads the Blue Jackets with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 19 games. Zach Werenski joins him atop the roster with 19 points (6G, 13A) and is riding a four-game point streak with nine points (3G, 6A) in that span.
  • Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24/30 shots in Thursday's win over Tampa and has started 11 of Columbus' 19 games with an .895 sv% and 3.02 GAA this season.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16. The forward returned to practice on Tuesday in a no-contact sweater but did not travel with the team.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel back to Raleigh post-game and is scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to game action on Monday when they host the Dallas Stars.
  • Next Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

'The Slavin Sundae' Now Available at Two Roosters Locations

Inside The Brain of Seth Jarvis

Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

Projected Lineup: November 21 at New Jersey

Frederik Andersen To Undergo Knee Surgery

Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 20 at Philadelphia

Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

Necas' Spectacular Start Built By Confidence

NHL Announces Makeup Date For Postponed Game

Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Hurricanes Assign Yaniv Perets To Chicago

Montgomery Reassigned To Bloomington (ECHL) From Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 17 vs. St. Louis