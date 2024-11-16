Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back at Lenovo Center looking to extend their home winning streak to five games as they host the Ottawa Senators.

When: Saturday, November 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175

Canes Record: 11-4-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday, November 13

Senators Record: 8-7-1 (17 Points, T-4th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-4 Loss (OT) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, November 14