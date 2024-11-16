Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Canes kick off a back-to-back set in Raleigh

Gameday 11_16 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back at Lenovo Center looking to extend their home winning streak to five games as they host the Ottawa Senators.

-

When: Saturday, November 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 11-4-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday, November 13

-

Senators Record: 8-7-1 (17 Points, T-4th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-4 Loss (OT) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, November 14

Last Game...

  • The Canes pumped 50 shots onto Utah netminder Karel Vejmelka on Wednesday but were only to get one by him. 18 of the 50 shots came on the power play, where Martin Necas' netted Carolina's only goal during the second period.
  • Tied 1-1 in the early stages of the third period, Utah rattled off three quick goals in just 2:19, cementing themselves in the lead for the rest of the contest.
  • Carolina had a rare seven-minute power play to try and claw back in the game late in the third, but went stagnant and weren't able to convert.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov suffered the loss and was removed from the game after Utah's third goal. He appeared to be injured after Utah's second goal, forcing Spencer Martin to play the final 10:55 in relief.
  • The loss was the first time in 10 games that the Canes did not score at least four goals.

Banged Up Bunch...

  • Kochetkov's injury has led him to be ruled "doubtful" for this evening's contest, per Rod Brind'Amour on Friday. The update was one of three issued by Carolina's head coach on Friday, when he also relayed word that Frederik Andersen has been downgraded from "week-to-week" to being out long-term.
  • Brind'Amour also said that the team hopes to have Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury), who was hurt last Saturday in Colorado, back at practice next week. That likely indicates that he will not play this weekend.

Red Hot Neci...

  • Necas' second-period goal moved his career-best point streak to 11 games. It is now tied for the fifth-longest in Canes history (since relocation).
  • His 25 points now rank tied for third among all NHL skaters entering Saturday's play.

Chatty Hits 200...

  • It's a milestone moment for Jalen Chatfield, who is expected to skate in his 200th career game tonight.
  • The 28-year-old has logged four points in 15 games this season, including his first career three-point game on Nov. 7 against Pittsburgh, and ranks third among Canes defensemen in blocked shots per 60 minutes (3.68).
  • Through his first 199 games, Chatfield boasts 44 points and a +37 rating.

In Net...

  • After Rod Brind'Amour declared Pyotr Kochetkov doubtful tonight due to the injury he suffered on Wednesday, it feels that Spencer Martin is the most likely option between the pipes for Carolina tonight.
  • Perhaps Kochetkov will be healthy enough to back up, but if not, the team will have to recall goaltender Yaniv Perets from Chicago (AHL).

On The Other Side...

  • The Senators have been on a bit of a rollercoaster to start the year, trading wins and losses every couple of games en route to an 8-7-1 record. They enter tonight's tilt with points in three straight games (2-0-1) and in four of their last six outings.
  • Thursday's OTL in Philadelphia saw them concede a two-goal lead in the back half of the third period before the Flyers took the extra point in OT.
  • Tim Stützle (21pts) and Brady Tkachuk (19pts) have been Ottawa's offensive leaders thus far, while Thomas Chabot (4 gms), Drake Batherson (4 gms) and Josh Norris (3 gms) bring point streaks into tonight's contest.
  • Ottawa's power play has operated at a 29.6% clip thus far, good for fifth in the NHL.
  • Like the Hurricanes, the Senators also thrive on heavy shot volume, averaging the third-most shots per game with 32.9.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Initially expected to only be week-to-week, Rod Brind'Amour said on November 15 that the veteran goaltender will be out "way longer" than that.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) has missed the team's two most recent games. He is not expected to play this weekend. Brind'Amour said he hopes to have him back at practice at some point next week.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (unspecified injury) is "doubtful" for tonight after leaving Wednesday's game in Utah during the third period. He did not practice on Friday.

What's Next After This Game?

