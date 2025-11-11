Preview: November 11 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes aim to move their win streak to five games on Tuesday when they host the Washington Capitals.

---

When: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 11-4-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 9

---

Capitals Record: 7-7-1 (15 Points, 7th - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Nov. 8