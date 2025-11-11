Preview: November 11 vs. Washington

Canes start a stretch of three in a row on home ice

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes aim to move their win streak to five games on Tuesday when they host the Washington Capitals.

---

When: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 11-4-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 9

---

Capitals Record: 7-7-1 (15 Points, 7th - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Nov. 8

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes battled from behind to take a 5-4 win in Toronto on Sunday, picking up a fourth straight win.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers, K'Andre Miller, and Logan Stankoven all had two points each, including all three factoring in on the third-period game-winner.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi improved to 4-1 in net, making 16 saves.

Stacking Them Up...

  • The Canes' current four-game win streak has been highlighted by their ability to win in different ways, but their offense has shown up in each outing. The team has totaled 18 goals in the quartet of contests and averaged 35.3 shots per game amid the run.
  • Their power play has also started to find its footing, scoring in three of the four, including the two most recent.
  • Forwards Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Seth Jarvis all enter tonight's contest with points in all four of those games. Aho has goals in back-to-back games, Ehlers had his first multi-point game as a Hurricane on Sunday, and Jarvis found twine for the 10th time in 15 games to start the season, becoming the second-fastest Hurricanes player in the last 15 years to reach the 10-goal mark, trailing only Andrei Svechnikov (14 GP in 2022-23).

In Net...

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi were victorious on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, it feels likely that the Canes will go with Frederik Andersen tonight on home ice.
  • The 36-year-old veteran won his last start too, making 21 saves in a victory over the Minnesota Wild last Thursday.

On The Other Side...

  • The Capitals come to town with just one win in their last seven contests. They've struggled to create offense during the stretch, producing just 16 goals and converting on only 5.0% of their power plays.
  • Although Alexander Ovechkin isn't scoring at the same pace he was last season (three goals this season), Tom Wilson has been driving the ship offensively as of late for the group. The power forward has five points in his last five games.
  • In net, Logan Thompson has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. His .930 save percentage ranks best among all backstops who have played a minimum of 10 games.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and did not return to the game. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update post-game.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield entered concussion protocol on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 28. He took part in the team's morning skate on Nov. 8.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday and then game action on Friday against Vancouver, starting a back-to-back set against clubs from Western Canada.
  • Next Game: Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Vancouver | Hockey Fights Cancer | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

