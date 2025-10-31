Preview: November 1 at Boston

Jarvis questionable to play in Saturday matinee

25-26_LeadGraphic_110125_BOS_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a 15-game November in Boston against the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

---

When: Saturday, Nov. 1

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 7-3-0 (14 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 30

---

Bruins Record: 6-7-0 (10 Points, T-4th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 30

Last Time Out...

  • Three goals in both the first and third periods carved the way to a 6-2 victory over the Islanders on Thursday night.
  • Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal, while Logan Stankoven and Andrei Svechnikov each had multi-point nights.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi improved to 3-1 in his fourth career start, making 26 saves.

Andrei 3000...

  • After a slow start to the season and no points in the team's first eight games, Andrei Svechnikov has come alive in a major way this week.
  • Scoring on both Tuesday and Thursday, he combined for seven shots on goal after averaging just 1.8 through the aformentioned first eight contests.

Jarvis Questionable To Play...

  • Per Rod Brind'Amour on Friday, the Canes appear to have "dodged a bullet" when it comes to the status of Seth Jarvis. The star forward had to be helped off the ice during Thursday's third period following a shot block and although there was immediate concern post-game, the head coach said that he could be an option to play this afternoon.
  • Skating around briefly in workout clothes at Friday's optional practice, the 23-year-old leads the team with seven goals.
  • For a full list of other injury updates, including K'Andre Miller, Shayne Gostisbehere, and more, see below.

In Net...

  • After Brandon Bussi earned another win on Thursday, all signs point to Frederik Andersen getting the nod today.
  • Andersen lost on Tuesday against Vegas but will look to bounce back and add to his 4-2 record. In his career, he is 16-5-1 against Boston with a .930 SV%.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov was activated from injured reserve on Friday and assigned to Chicago (AHL) on a conditioning loan. He can be with the Wolves for a maximum of two weeks, as he ramps up to his Canes season debut.

On The Other Side...

  • Although the Bruins have had its struggles both last season and this season, two players who have not are former Hurricane Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. Ranking first and second, respectively, among all NHL skaters in goals scored since Jan. 12, 2025, Geekie (32) and Pastrnak (31) have combined for 28 points in 13 games to start the new season.
  • Unfortunately for them, their team has had trouble keeping the puck out of their net. Allowing 47 goals in their first 13 games, only the San Jose Sharks (48) have allowed more.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body) left the game on Oct. 28 with an injury that was unrelated to the one that kept him out of three games on the Canes' extended road trip. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 29 that the blueliner is "not going to be [out just] day-to-day, I don't think, but hopefully it's not too long."
  • Forward Eric Robinson (upper-body) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that the forward does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time."
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Alongside Robinson, Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that he also does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time." On Oct. 31, Carrier skated during the team's ice availability for injured players.
  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller (lower-body injury) took warmups before the game on Oct. 23, but was unable to play in the game. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that he is "around the corner" from returning. On Oct. 31, Miller skated during the team's ice availability for injured players.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) suffered an injury in practice on Oct. 6. He returned to practice on Oct. 27. On Oct. 31 he was activated from injured reserve and assigned to Chicago (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms for today's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before flying to New York to take on the Rangers on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 4 at NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO Max
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m. ET | Women In Sports Celebration | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

Nadeau Living His 'Dream' With First NHL Goal

Canes Activate Kochetkov From Injured Reserve

Recap: Canes Bounce Back With Win Over Isles

Projected Lineup: October 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: October 30 vs. NY Islanders

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Recap: Golden Knights Spoil Canes' Homecoming

Canes Activate Gostisbehere From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: October 28 vs. Vegas

Canes Reveal Hispanic Heritage Night Logo Set

Preview: October 28 vs. Vegas

NHL Announces Time Change For Game On Dec. 4

Injury Report: Gostisbehere, Kochetkov Return To Practice

Canes Recall Domenick Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes' Fight Falls Short In Dallas

Projected Lineup: October 25 at Dallas

Preview: October 25 at Dallas