Preview: November 1 at Boston

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a 15-game November in Boston against the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

---

When: Saturday, Nov. 1

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 7-3-0 (14 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 30

---

Bruins Record: 6-7-0 (10 Points, T-4th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 30