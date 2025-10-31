Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

Goaltender posted 27-16-3 record in 47 games in 2024-25

10.31.25 Kochetkov2

© Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov, 26, who has missed the first 10 games of this season due to a lower body injury, posted a 27-16-3 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He added a 1-1-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and .855 SV% in four playoff games. Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 116 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 65-36-12 with a 2.47 GAA and .905 SV%. The Penza, Russia native has posted a 33-7-4 record, 2.38 GAA, .911 SV% and three shutouts in 44 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse.

News Feed

Nadeau Living His 'Dream' With First NHL Goal

Canes Activate Kochetkov From Injured Reserve

Recap: Canes Bounce Back With Win Over Isles

Projected Lineup: October 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: October 30 vs. NY Islanders

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Recap: Golden Knights Spoil Canes' Homecoming

Canes Activate Gostisbehere From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: October 28 vs. Vegas

Canes Reveal Hispanic Heritage Night Logo Set

Preview: October 28 vs. Vegas

NHL Announces Time Change For Game On Dec. 4

Injury Report: Gostisbehere, Kochetkov Return To Practice

Canes Recall Domenick Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes' Fight Falls Short In Dallas

Projected Lineup: October 25 at Dallas

Preview: October 25 at Dallas

Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago