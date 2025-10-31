Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov, 26, who has missed the first 10 games of this season due to a lower body injury, posted a 27-16-3 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He added a 1-1-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and .855 SV% in four playoff games. Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 116 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 65-36-12 with a 2.47 GAA and .905 SV%. The Penza, Russia native has posted a 33-7-4 record, 2.38 GAA, .911 SV% and three shutouts in 44 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse.