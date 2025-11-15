Recap: Aho's OT Dagger Helps Canes Down Canucks

Svechnikov, Gostisbehere notch three points apiece

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho tallied his 17th career overtime goal 4:29 into the extra frame to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Aside from Max Sasson capitalizing on a turnover to put Vancouver ahead at 2:45, Carolina enjoyed a mostly bright start to Friday's tilt. Andrei Svechnikov's first of two on the night tied the game 1:35 after Sasson's strike, and his second - a one-timer from the right circle just seconds into a power play - gave the Canes a 2-1 lead just 54 seconds later. But puck management issues bit Carolina once more before the end of the frame, with a giveaway allowing Elias Pettersson to send the teams to break tied at two.

More misfortune ensued to open the second stanza, as an early power play bid gave Vancouver its second lead of the night - one they would carry into the third despite Carolina holding an 18-8 shot advantage in the middle frame alone.

With injuries to its forward corps mounting - Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had both left the contest with upper- and lower-body concerns, respectively - the comeback trail seemed an uphill climb for Carolina as the puck dropped for the closing 20 minutes. But 6:26 later, the resilient group delivered the tying tally as Taylor Hall finished off a slick passing play with Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere to ultimately force overtime.

The extra frame opened with nearly four minutes of puck control - but just one shot - for Vancouver. But as play shifted to the Canes' offensive zone in the final minute, a run of faceoff wins allowed Carolina to gain momentum. The last of those victorious draws saw Aho play a give-and-go with Gostisbehere before slipping past Pettersson and wiring home a bar-down beauty to wrap up both points for the hosts.

Making his third start of the season, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 14 of 17 shots to move to 3-0-0 on the year.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho posted a goal and an assist for his team-leading fourth multi-point effort of the season. His 17 overtime tallies - already a franchise record - are tied for the seventh most in NHL history, joining Ilya Kovalchuk and Mark Scheifele.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov recorded his first three-point performance of the season, and his two goals in 54 seconds are the fifth-fastest two tallies scored by a single player in team history (since relocation).
  • Svechnikov also became the fourth player in team history to record 10 multi-goal periods. The only others to achieve the feat are Eric Staal (25), Sebastian Aho (20) and Jeff Skinner (10).
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers posted an assist to stretch his point streak to six games (3G, 4A).
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere logged three assists for his third multi-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign. Now with 10 points in eight games on the year, Gostisbehere is the fastest defenseman in team history to reach the 10-point plateau, and his 1.38 points-per-game average in 2025-26 leads all NHL blueliners.

They Said It...

Sebastian Aho on his game-winner...

"When you have the puck in that position, you're almost guaranteed to get a scoring chance; it's just whether you put it in or not. Obviously, (overtime is) something I enjoy. The crowd is into it, and you have some more time to make some plays. We've had some success (in overtime) and we'll try and keep it going."

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the bigger picture and how the team didn't let their own mistakes beat them...

"We were playing a really good game, and we gave up a couple of chances. We gave up a couple of chances; it's not like they had to do much to get them. That's the tough part. The rest of the game, it felt like we were in their end, getting lots of opportunities and fighting to kind of get back in it. That's a huge goal (from Taylor Hall) to tie it up. We deserved it. You don't always get what you deserve, but we got what we deserved with the two points."

Andrei Svechnikov after two slap shot goals...

"I always try to work on my slap shot. One-timers all the time from the half wall, on the power play, or whatever. I always try to prove it. I just changed my stick a couple of weeks ago, so I think that's why everything is going in right now. Well, not everything, but still a few goals."

Shayne Gostisbehere on Svechnikov finding his scoring touch...

"He shoots 1,000 pucks a day. Obviously, he didn't get off to the best start this season, but he's really dramatically turned it around. That's a compliment to him. He doesn't change anything. He comes every day and works hard. He's (the most in-shape) guy on our team for a reason, and it's good to see him getting some results."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action tomorrow night, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center to wrap up a three-game homestand.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

