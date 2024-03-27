Preview: March 28 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to lock up a playoff spot on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.
When: Thursday, March 28
Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250
Canes Record: 45-21-7 (97 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, March 26
Red Wings Record: 36-29-7 (79 Points, 5th, Atlantic Division)
Red Wings Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, March 26