Preview: March 28 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to lock up a playoff spot on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

When: Thursday, March 28

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

Canes Record: 45-21-7 (97 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, March 26

Red Wings Record: 36-29-7 (79 Points, 5th, Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, March 26