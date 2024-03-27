Preview: March 28 vs. Detroit

Rod Brind'Amour could become the only active head coach to lead his team to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons behind the bench

24_LeadGraphic_16x9_328(Nucor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to lock up a playoff spot on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

-

When: Thursday, March 28

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

-

Canes Record: 45-21-7 (97 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, March 26

-

Red Wings Record: 36-29-7 (79 Points, 5th, Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, March 26

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 14: Carolina closes out their six-game western road trip with a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena
  • January 19: Martin Necas scores in his return to the lineup, serving as a "difference maker" in a 4-2 victory for the Canes.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes "were flat" on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, losing 4-1 to the Penguins.
  • Although their offense produced 40 shots, the offense never really got going or looked threatening in the affair. A shot from the point that hit a Penguins defender and went in was the only goal the team scored.\

400 For Svech

  • Andrei Svechnikov is set to play his 400th career NHL/Hurricanes game against the Red Wings on Thursday.
  • Selected second overall by Carolina in the 2018 NHL Draft, he would join Brady Tkachuk and Rasmus Dahlin as the third player from his draft class to reach that milestone.
  • Svechnikov has tallied 310 points in 399 career games, marking the third-most points by any Canes skater (since relocation) through his first 400 NHL contests.
  • He has recorded 35 points in his last 36 games and ranks second on the team in scoring over that span.

Playoffs?

  • The Canes would clinch their sixth consecutive playoff berth with a win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
  • They are looking to make six straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history, joining Hartford, who did so seven times from 1985-92.
  • Rod Brind’Amour is the only Whalers/Hurricanes head coach to lead the team to the playoffs in three or more consecutive seasons, and he could become the 16th coach in NHL history and the only active coach to accomplish the feat in each of his first six seasons behind the bench (2018-24).
  • Before his coaching tenure, the team clinched just five playoff berths over its first 20 seasons in North Carolina (1997-2018).

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Tuesday, it feels likely that Andersen will get the nod this evening.
  • Andersen is 6-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue earlier this month, allowing just eight total goals in those games.
  • His .951 SV% since 3/7 is the best among all NHL netminders who have played in a minimum of five games.

On The Other Side

  • The Red Wings continue fighting for their playoff lives, entering the night just two points back of a second Wild Card spot.
  • They've struggled in March thus far, going 3-8-1 and allowing an average of over four goals per night.
  • Former Hurricane Alex Lyon has been the guy in net for the team as of late, but it's been a tough run.  Since February 29 he is 0-8-1 with a .872 save percentage and a 4.34 goals against average.
  • Another former Hurricane is featured on the roster, Shayne Gostisbehere.  He leads the team's defense with 47 points in 71 games this season.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast is "nursing something" according to Rod Brind'Amour on March 21. He has missed the team's last four games, but is "just around the corner" from returning.  He skated with the team at both Monday and Wednesday's practices.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters for the final time this season.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Montreal. They'll return to game action on Saturday against the Canadiens.

