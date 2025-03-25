Preview: March 25 vs. Nashville

Canes return to home ice with nine wins in their last 10 games

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back at Lenovo Center to take on the Nashville Predators in the first of four straight home games.

When: Tuesday, March 25

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

Canes Record: 43-23-4 (90 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, March 23

Predators Record: 26-36-8 (60 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, March 23

Last Game...

  • The Canes bounced back in a big way on Sunday, wrapping up a three-game trip through California with a 5-2 win over the Ducks.
  • Taylor Hall had a hat trick with all three goals coming in the third period and Frederik Andersen turned away a season-high 35 for his fifth consecutive win.

Previous Meetings vs. NSH...

  • December 23: The Canes put together a late push, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 5-2 loss in Nashville.

Janko's Still Rolling...

  • Scoring the game-opening tally on Sunday, trade deadline acquisition Mark Jankowski upped his total to six goals in seven games with the team.
  • Acquired for a 2025 fifth-round pick, the former Predators forward trails only Tomas Hertl (7) for the league lead in goals since March 7.

Home Ice Advantage...

  • With just 12 games to go on their regular season schedule, six will take place on the road and six will be at Lenovo Center. The Canes are 27-7-1 in Raleigh this season, picking up three more wins on home ice than the next closest Eastern Conference team (Washington - 24).

Money In March...

  • Some would say the Canes are getting hot at the right time, going 9-2 through their first 11 games in March.
  • The nine wins are tied for the most by any NHL team thus far in the month and their average of 2.0 goals against per game ranks tied for the fewest out of all 32 clubs during the span.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen (11-5-0 | 2.07 GAA | .918 SV%) earning the win on Sunday in SoCal, Pyotr Kochetkov (25-12-3 | 2.49 GAA | .903 SV%) is expected to get the nod tonight.
  • Kochetkov had a rough go on Saturday in Los Angeles, allowing a season-high seven and having his personal five-game win streak snapped. Despite the loss, he is 10-3-2 in his last 15 appearances.

On The Other Side...

  • The Predators have not had the season they expected and come to Raleigh with just one win in their last six games. Scoring just six goals in those six games, they sit 21 points out of a Western Conference Wild Card spot and are next in line to be eliminated from contention.
  • Nashville's tough season has been exemplified by its play away from The Music City this season, with the league's second-worst points percentage (.300) and an 8-22-5 record on the road.
  • Defenseman Brady Skjei, who will make his return to Raleigh for the first time since signing a long-term contract with the Preds last summer, had 25 points in 70 games, down from last year's total of 47 points in 80 games with the Canes.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on March 8. He has missed six games, but he has been practicing and is considered day-to-day.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." On Mar. 19, Carrier resumed skating by himself.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to game action on Friday against the Canadiens.
  • Next Game: Friday, March 28 vs. Montreal | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

