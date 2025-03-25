Preview: March 25 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back at Lenovo Center to take on the Nashville Predators in the first of four straight home games.
When: Tuesday, March 25
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260
Canes Record: 43-23-4 (90 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, March 23
Predators Record: 26-36-8 (60 Points, 7th - Central Division)
Predators Last Game: 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, March 23