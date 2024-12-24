Recap: Canes' Late Spark Not Enough In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Trailing by four early in the third, the Carolina Hurricanes found late life with a pair of goals in 40 seconds, but the hill proved too tall to climb as they eventually fell 5-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
A goal in each of the first two periods gave Nashville a two-goal lead through 40 minutes, and another double in the first 2:52 of the third put the hosts firmly in the driver's seat.
The Canes went to work from there, finding twine through Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho and outshooting the Predators 13-5 in the final frame, but the comeback bid came up short as Jonathan Marchessault potted an empty-netter for Nashville.
Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves on 24 shots in his second appearance as a Hurricane.