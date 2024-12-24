Recap: Canes' Late Spark Not Enough In Nashville

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"It was 2-0 and we didn't do anything for two periods. We were lucky (we trailed) by only two... We make a little comeback, but the game's over at that point. We have to be better early. It was tough, I get it, with three games in four days and a back-to-back. We got to our game, it was just too late... Tonight, as a group, we weren't hard enough to play against for the majority of the game. We got what we deserved."

Sebastian Aho sharing his thoughts...

"It was kind of a wasted effort there at the end. The third period was fine. We got to our game finally, but honestly, it wasn't a good enough first 40. They kind of dictated the game in the first two periods and we have to be better (at) getting to our game quicker. They played a good game and we didn't play well enough."

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing where his team is at entering the holiday break...

"We started out good at the start of the season. We came out of the gate with 20 guys going good, then we tailed off a little. We've got a few guys (whose) game is just not there. We need them. Especially on nights like this. We need everyone to contribute and we're just missing some pieces... We'll keep trying. It's not a lack of effort. We just have to keep working to try and find the right combinations to spice things up. We have a couple of things that we know work, now it's just finding the rest to go."