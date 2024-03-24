Preview: March 24 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to seven games on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena.
When: Sunday, March 24
Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180
Canes Record: 44-20-7 (95 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-6 Loss (SO) on Friday, March 22 to the Washington Capitals
Maple Leafs Record: 39-20-9 (89 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)
Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 23