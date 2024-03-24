Preview: March 24 vs. Toronto

Canes and Maple Leafs meet for the second time in eight days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to seven games on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena.

-

When: Sunday, March 24

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 44-20-7 (95 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-6 Loss (SO) on Friday, March 22 to the Washington Capitals

-

Maple Leafs Record: 39-20-9 (89 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 23

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 30: Sebastian Aho factors in on all three goals at the Canes take a 3-2 win in Toronto.
  • March 16: Aho scores twice in the final 1:32 to force OT, then Jake Guentzel scores the shootout winner for Carolina.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes and Capitals had a roller coaster, back-and-forth affair on Friday, ultimately resulting in Washington earning the 7-6 victory in a five-round shootout.
  • Aho had a hat trick in the loss and Guentzel had yet another three-point game.
  • Seth Jarvis extended his career-long goal streak to six games, now giving him 27 on the season.
  • Carolina's penalty kill, which hadn't allowed a goal in nine games entering the night, allowed three, serving as the difference in the contest.

Jarvy Baby

  • With his third period power play tally on Friday, Jarvis has tied the longest goal streak in team history (since relocation) and posted Carolina’s longest such streak since Sebastian Aho’s six-game run last season.
  • If he scores a goal against the Maple Leafs, Jarvis would tie Ray Ferraro for the second-longest goal streak in franchise history.

30-Goal Club

  • Lighting the lamp three times on Friday, Aho became the first Canes skater to 30 goals this season.
  • He also passed Kevin Dineen to move into sole possession of the third-most points in franchise history.  Now with 547 in 588 games, next up is Eric Staal with 775 points.
  • Aho has now earned 18 points in his last 12 games, including 14 points in his last eight contests.
  • Posting four three-point games in his last eight contests, he has a team-high 10 games with at least three points in 2023-24.  That is the third-most in a single season in team history (since relocation). 

Fitting In Just Fine

  • Guentzel recorded three assists against the Capitals, giving him 11 points in his last six games.
  • His 11 points are tied for the third-most by any player through his first seven games with Hartford/Carolina, and he has now posted two three-point games in his last three contests.
  • Guentzel found the scoresheet in four consecutive games, including three straight multi-point outings.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Friday it feels likely that Andersen will get the nod this evening.
  • Andersen is a perfect 5-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue earlier this month, allowing just seven goals in those games.
  • Now 9-1 on the season as a whole, he has a .946 save percentage during his five-game stint, and a .919 through 11 total contests.

On The Other Side

  • Toronto comes to Raleigh after beating the high-powered Oilers last night at home.
  • Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 58th goal, the first empty netter of his spectacular season.
  • The power play, which has largely been a positive for the Leafs this season, has struggled lately.  Although they still rank 5th among all teams (26.1%), they're just 12.1% this month, 29th among all NHL clubs.
  • Their penalty kill has been rocky both this month (68.8%) and since the start of the campaign (76.2%).

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour. He took part in the team's morning skate on Thursday and is considered close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast is "nursing something" according to Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday. He has missed the team's last two games.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and then fly to Pittsburgh.  They'll then take on the Penguins on Tuesday night, Jake Guentzel's first game back since being traded earlier this month.

