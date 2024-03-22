Preview: March 22 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a sixth victory in a row on Friday when they take on the Washington Capitals.

When: Friday, March 22

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 44-20-6 (94 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 21

Capitals Record: 33-26-9 (75 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 7-3 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, March 20