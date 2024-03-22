Preview: March 22 at Washington

Canes and Capitals meet for the first of two times in 14 days

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a sixth victory in a row on Friday when they take on the Washington Capitals.

When: Friday, March 22

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 44-20-6 (94 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 21

Capitals Record: 33-26-9 (75 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 7-3 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, March 20

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 17: Evgeny Kuznetsov wins it in the shootout for Washington, 2-1.
  • January 5: Carolina scores five in the third, winning 6-2 in Vasily Ponomarev's NHL debut.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes "were not very good" last night according to Rod Brind'Amour, but the team found a way to take a 3-2 win (OT) from the Flyers.
  • Seth Jarvis scored the winner for Carolina, moving his goal streak to five games.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen improved to 5-0 since returning, allowing just two goals on 32 shots.

Jarvylicious

  • Netting his second career overtime winner on Thursday, Jarvis now has 26 goals on the season.
  • With six in his last five games, he now trails only Sebastian Aho (27) for the team lead.

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina's penalty kill went 3-for-3 against Philadelphia, their ninth consecutive game without allowing a power play goal.
  • Now 62-for-their-last-67 (92.5%) have held the opposing power play scoreless in a league-leading 49 games this season.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played on Thursday, it feels likely that Kochetkov will get the nod this evening.
  • Since December 12, the 24-year-old is 15-6-2 with a .928 save percentage.
  • The .928 is the second-best among all NHL goalies who have played 20 games, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg (.929).

On The Other Side

  • The Capitals, like the Flyers, are scratching and clawing to stay in the playoff mix.
  • Winners of three of their last four, Alexander Ovechkin has come alive this month, scoring seven goals in the team's 10 games. He's now pulled within 50 of Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record.
  • Although the offense has been better as of late, the Capitals still only average 27 shots per game, the fewest among all Eastern Conference teams.
  • Charlie Lindgren has taken over in net as of late, going 6-3 with a .920 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour. He took part in the team's morning skate on Thursday and is considered close to returning.
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday, March 14. He has missed the team's last four games, but Rod Brind'Amour said that the injury is not serious and he doesn't expect #86 to be out of the lineup long-term. The winger took part in Thursday's morning skate and is also considered close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast is "nursing something" according to Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday. He did not play in the team's win over Philadelphia.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game and are scheduled to be off on Saturday. They'll return to action on Sunday against the Maple Leafs at PNC Arena.

