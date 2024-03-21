Preview: March 21 vs. Philadelphia

Canes and Flyers wrap up their four-game regular season series

24_LeadGraphic_16x9_321(Nucor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a fifth consecutive win on Thursday when they return home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Thursday, March 21

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

-

Canes Record: 43-20-6 (92 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 19

-

Flyers Record: 35-26-8 (78 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, March 19

Previous Meetings This Season

  • October 30: Teuvo Teravainen scores the game-deciding goal with just 3:47 remaining in regulation to take a 3-2 win in Philly.
  • November 15: Inconsistent play hurts the Canes, as the Flyers take a 3-1 win at PNC Arena.
  • November 30: Without Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina finds a way to take a 4-1 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes withstood an early storm from the Islanders on Tuesday and then scored three in the back half of the first period.
  • Seth Jarvis scored twice and Jake Guentzel had a three-point night as the team closed out a perfect three-game road trip with a 4-1 victory.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 out of 31 shots faced, improving his season save percentage to .913.

25 For #24

  • With his two-goal performance on Tuesday, Jarvis now has 25 goals this season and five goals in his last four games.
  • Scoring once in at least all four of them, he now trails only Sebastian Aho (27) for the team lead.

Fitting In Just Fine

  • Experiencing success alongside Jarvis and Aho is the newcomer, Guentzel.
  • With three straight multi-point nights, #59 now has eight points in his last four games.
  • Guentzel has posted 30 points (12g, 18a) in 29 career regular-season games against the Flyers.

Burnzie's Moving Up

  • Brent Burns is set to skate in his 831st consecutive game against Philadelphia on Thursday, passing Andrew Cogliano for the seventh-longest ironman streak in NHL history.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played Tuesday in New York, it could be Andersen's turn again this evening.
  • No. 31 has been fantastic since returning earlier this month, going 4-0 with a .949 save percentage.
  • Now 8-1 on the season, it appears that Andersen has picked up right where he left off before he missed four months due to a blood-clotting issue.

On The Other Side

  • The Flyers remain in a playoff spot, but they've gone 4-4-1 since the start of March.
  • Although they earned a win over a quality Toronto team earlier this week, the group has had trouble scoring this month, averaging just 2.56 goals per game (26th).
  • On the season as a whole, the power play has been an issue in Philadelphia, currently dead last in the NHL at 12.9%.
  • The other side of special teams has been a positive though, as their penalty kill ranks third at 84.9%.
  • All-Star forward Travis Konecny came out of the break strong, posting 16 points in 13 games since his trip to Toronto.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday, March 14. He has missed the team's last three games, but Rod Brind'Amour said that the injury is not serious and he doesn't expect #86 to be out of the lineup long-term.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to D.C. immediately post-game, as they'll take on the Capitals Friday night. It will be Evgeny Kuznetsov's first time playing his former team.

Worth A Click

Martin Re-Signed For The 2024-25 Season

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Prospect Jackson Blake Named Top 10 Finalist For The Hobey Baker Award

Canes Close Out Perfect Road Trip With Defeat of Islanders

Projected Lineup: March 19 at New York

Preview: March 19 at New York

Orlov's Big Night Leads Canes To Victory In Ottawa

Projected Lineup: March 17 at Ottawa

Preview: March 17 at Ottawa

Canes Come From Behind Late, Take Shootout Win In Toronto

Projected Lineup: March 16 at Toronto

Preview: March 16 at Toronto

Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick From Senators

Andersen, Canes Blank Panthers

Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Florida

Preview: March 14 vs. Florida

Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut

Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

Preview: March 12 vs. New York

Canes Re-Sign Lemieux To One-Year Contract