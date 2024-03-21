Preview: March 21 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a fifth consecutive win on Thursday when they return home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Thursday, March 21

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

-

Canes Record: 43-20-6 (92 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 19

-

Flyers Record: 35-26-8 (78 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, March 19