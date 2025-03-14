Preview: March 14 vs. Detroit

Canes and Wings square off for their second of three meetings in 30 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to six games on Friday when they host the Detroit Red Wings.

When: Friday, March 14

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 39-22-4 (82 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Mar. 11

Red Wings Record: 31-28-6 (68 Points, T-6th - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 7-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Mar. 12

Last Game...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov was sharp from start to finish on Tuesday, stopping 23 out of 24 shots faced en route to setting a new single-season best with his 24th win.
  • Eight different skaters recorded a point as the Canes controlled the Lightning throughout, taking a 4-1 win.
  • Jack Roslovic earned his 100th NHL goal, giving him his second career 20-goal season.

Previous Meetings vs. DET...

  • March 4: Carolina earned a 2-1 win at Little Caesars Arena.

Jarvy Baby...

  • Seth Jarvis scored for a third consecutive game on Tuesday against Tampa, extending his team lead with his 26th goal of the season.
  • His career-best for goals in a single season is 33, which was set last year. With 17 games to go, he certainly has an opportunity to reach, or best that number this time around.

In Net...

  • Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Frederik Andersen (8-5-0 | 2.17 GAA | .911 SV%) would be in line to get the start tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (24-11-3 | 2.43 GAA | .905 SV%) got the win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
  • Andersen will be aiming for a third consecutive win after holding the Red Wings to two goals and the Jets to just one in his last two outings. He is 12-1-1 with a .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 career games against Detroit.
  • Conversely, Kochetkov has won his last four starts and has helped the Canes earn at least a point in 11 of his last 13 outings (9-2-2).

On The Other Side...

  • The Red Wings snapped a six-game skid in a major way on Wednesday night, putting a 7-3 hurting on the Buffalo Sabres.
  • Patrick Kane led the way with five points, adding to his already impressive 2025. At 36 years old, he's turned in 28 points in 23 games for his team since the calendar flipped and he's been a critical part of their Eastern Conference-best power play (29.0%) all season long.
  • Former Hurricane Petr Mrazek, who was dealt to Detroit from Chicago ahead of the deadline, made his Wings debut on Wednesday, stopping 23/26 en route to the win.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's third period against Winnipeg. He has not practiced or played since. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday he is doubtful to play tonight.
  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov has missed three games due to an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour has said that the team is "just waiting for him to say he's 100%."
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their red uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Philadelphia post-game and will be right back in action on Saturday against the Flyers.
  • Next Game: Saturday, March 15 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

