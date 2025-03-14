Preview: March 14 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to six games on Friday when they host the Detroit Red Wings.
When: Friday, March 14
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225
Canes Record: 39-22-4 (82 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Mar. 11
Red Wings Record: 31-28-6 (68 Points, T-6th - Atlantic Division)
Red Wings Last Game: 7-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Mar. 12