Recap: Canes Hold Off Wings For Second Straight Win

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes struck twice in the first 21:29 of Tuesday's game in Detroit and held on from there, knocking off the Red Wings 2-1 to notch their first road win in five outings.
Scoring first for the second time in as many games after doing so just once in their prior four, the Canes came out of a steady first 20 with a 1-0 lead thanks to some strong forechecking from Jalen Chatfield and a tidy backhand finish by Jordan Martinook at 18:59.
Just 2:30 later (but with an intermission break midway through), Jordan Staal doubled his team's lead as he capitalized on Alex Lyon's misplayed dump-in behind the net, stealing the puck and wrapping it around the post before the Detroit netminder could return to cover.
Carolina continued to knock on the door and even earned a penalty shot in the third period, but Taylor Hall was stymied in the opportunity. The Red Wings finally broke through at 10:05 of the final frame, but drew no closer as Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves on 25 shots, earning his first win in his last five appearances.