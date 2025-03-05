Recap: Canes Hold Off Wings For Second Straight Win

Carolina posts back-to-back W's for the first time since Jan. 28-30

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes struck twice in the first 21:29 of Tuesday's game in Detroit and held on from there, knocking off the Red Wings 2-1 to notch their first road win in five outings.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Scoring first for the second time in as many games after doing so just once in their prior four, the Canes came out of a steady first 20 with a 1-0 lead thanks to some strong forechecking from Jalen Chatfield and a tidy backhand finish by Jordan Martinook at 18:59.

Just 2:30 later (but with an intermission break midway through), Jordan Staal doubled his team's lead as he capitalized on Alex Lyon's misplayed dump-in behind the net, stealing the puck and wrapping it around the post before the Detroit netminder could return to cover.

Carolina continued to knock on the door and even earned a penalty shot in the third period, but Taylor Hall was stymied in the opportunity. The Red Wings finally broke through at 10:05 of the final frame, but drew no closer as Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves on 25 shots, earning his first win in his last five appearances.

CAR at DET | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • With a helper on Jordan Staal's second-period tally, Shayne Gostisbehere earned his 27th assist of the season. The only defenseman with more assists in 2024-25 who is skating with a new club this season is Mikhail Sergachev (28 w/ Utah).
  • Tonight was a welcomed return to the win column for Frederik Andersen, who picked up his first victory since Jan. 28. Andersen had only received four goals of run support in his latest four appearances prior to tonight, and although he only got a pair this evening, it was enough for his seventh win of the campaign.
  • Although unsuccessful, Taylor Hall's penalty shot was the seventh of his NHL career. Former Hurricane Alex Lyon shut the door, moving Carolina to 0/2 on attempts this season.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi won 88% of his faceoffs on Tuesday, going 7-for-8 in the dot to lead all players that took at least three draws.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"I loved it. I thought all three periods there was no letdown. We just kept at it. We should have had way more goals. Alex (Lyon) played really well. I liked that even though they got (their goal), we just kept going. We didn't give up a heck of a lot. It was a really good effort, top to bottom."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he saw any themes from Sunday's victory over Calgary that carried over to tonight's win...

"We're playing really well away from the puck. We're limiting our chances against and playing a lot of zone time. It would be nice to finish some of these chances, but hopefully, that will come. But like I said, top to bottom (tonight), I thought we were pretty solid."

Jordan Martinook describing the victory...

"Every line was playing how we needed to play. We were starting below the goal line. Whenever we get rolling, you can see that it's shift after shift and we had a couple of big stretches in that game where it was just nonstop. When you're changing in the offensive zone, it's a lot of fun and our defensemen were incredible tonight. It was a good team win and we've just got to keep the momentum going."

Rod Brind'Amour putting a bow on the Mentors' Trip...

"It's always great. Number one, to see the dads and how proud they are of their kids, as they should be. Then you see the kids, our guys, really appreciate them being around. It's unique and it doesn't happen very often. It's a neat thing that the league does now. You're stacking memories with this stuff and that's what life is about."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice Wednesday before hosting Boston at home on Thursday - the team's final game before the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Next Game: Thursday, March 6 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Detroit

Canes Release Lenovo Center Renovation Update

Preview: March 4 at Detroit

After The Storm: Aho Hits OT History

Recap: Aho Continues OT Heroics As Canes Oust Flames

Projected Lineup: March 2 vs. Calgary

Preview: March 2 vs. Calgary

Recap: Canes Stumble Against Edmonton To Start Back-To-Back Set

Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Sebastian Aho's Open Letter To Canes Fans

Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Canes Blanked By Habs As Road Woes Linger

NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design