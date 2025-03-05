Recap: Canes Hold Off Wings For Second Straight Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"I loved it. I thought all three periods there was no letdown. We just kept at it. We should have had way more goals. Alex (Lyon) played really well. I liked that even though they got (their goal), we just kept going. We didn't give up a heck of a lot. It was a really good effort, top to bottom."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he saw any themes from Sunday's victory over Calgary that carried over to tonight's win...

"We're playing really well away from the puck. We're limiting our chances against and playing a lot of zone time. It would be nice to finish some of these chances, but hopefully, that will come. But like I said, top to bottom (tonight), I thought we were pretty solid."

Jordan Martinook describing the victory...

"Every line was playing how we needed to play. We were starting below the goal line. Whenever we get rolling, you can see that it's shift after shift and we had a couple of big stretches in that game where it was just nonstop. When you're changing in the offensive zone, it's a lot of fun and our defensemen were incredible tonight. It was a good team win and we've just got to keep the momentum going."

Rod Brind'Amour putting a bow on the Mentors' Trip...

"It's always great. Number one, to see the dads and how proud they are of their kids, as they should be. Then you see the kids, our guys, really appreciate them being around. It's unique and it doesn't happen very often. It's a neat thing that the league does now. You're stacking memories with this stuff and that's what life is about."