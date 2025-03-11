Preview: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for their first win against the Tampa Bay Lightning this season as the two sides meet at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
-
When: Tuesday, March 11
Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130
-
Canes Record: 38-22-4 (80 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, March 9
-
Lightning Record: 37-22-4 (78 Points, 3rd - Atlantic Division)
Lightning Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, March 8