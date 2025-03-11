Preview: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Canes battle Bolts seeking fifth straight win


By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for their first win against the Tampa Bay Lightning this season as the two sides meet at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

-

When: Tuesday, March 11

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130

-

Canes Record: 38-22-4 (80 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, March 9

-

Lightning Record: 37-22-4 (78 Points, 3rd - Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, March 8

Last Game...

  • Newly acquired forwards Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven each scored in their Hurricanes debuts to guide their new club past the league-leading Jets on Sunday.
  • Scott Morrow, appearing in his fifth NHL game, notched his first career point with an assist on the game's first goal.
  • Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for his second straight win between the pipes.

Previous Meetings vs. TBL...

  • January 7: Carolina erased two separate one-goal deficits to tie the game in the third, but Brayden Point scored with 52 seconds remaining to help the Bolts steal a 3-2 victory at Amalie Arena.
  • October 11: The Hurricanes opened the scoring on opening night, but a pair of power-play tallies and two empty-net goals lifted the Lightning to a 4-1 win in Raleigh.

The Newcomers...

  • Mark Jankowski had scored just four times in 41 games with the Nashville Predators this season, but he scored in both of his first two periods as a Hurricane on Sunday. Centering Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic, two players whom he had known before becoming a member of the team thanks to Johnny Gaudreau - who had been a mutual friend/teammate - Jankowski also prides himself on being strong on faceoffs and a valued member of the penalty kill.
  • Logan Stankoven, who has been known as a goal-scorer throughout his career, also showed what he can bring early on, netting the game-winning goal in the third period. Skating on the team's first power play unit, Stankoven played 15:53 on Sunday.

In Net...

  • Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (23-11-3 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) would be expected to start tonight after Frederik Andersen (8-5-0 | 2.17 GAA | .911 SV%) got the win on Sunday.
  • Kochetkov has won his last three starts and has helped the Canes earn at least a point in 10 of his last 12 outings (8-2-2). He has already matched his career-high mark of 23 wins in a season (2023-24) in four fewer games.
  • Conversely, should Andersen start for the second straight game, he would be aiming for his seventh win in his last eight appearances against the Lightning.

On The Other Side...

  • The Lightning were held off the scoreboard in a loss to Boston on Saturday but enter tonight's tilt with 10 wins in their last 12 games.
  • Tampa Bay boasts the NHL's second-highest goals-per-game average this season (3.54), and its 17 wins since Jan. 1 rank T-2nd in the league.
  • Star forward Nikita Kucherov is nearing the fifth 100-point season of his career, pacing his club with 92 points through 60 games this season. Like his teammates, he was held scoreless on Saturday, but picked up five points in the two games before that.
  • Between the pipes, Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his 30th win of the season on March 6, marking the eighth consecutive 30-win campaign for the Russian. Starting 50 of his team's 63 games so far this season, it seems likely "Vasy" gets the nod tonight after two days without a game.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an injury during Sunday's third period against Winnipeg. He didn't practice on Monday and Rod Brind'Amour said he was being checked out, offering no update beyond that.
  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed his first games as a Hurricane last week with a "minor" upper-body injury. He practiced on Saturday and Monday, but a timetable for his return has not been set.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll next practice on Thursday before returning to game action on Friday.
  • Next Game: Friday, March 14 vs. Detroit | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

