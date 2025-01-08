Recap: Canes Drop Last-Minute Heartbreaker In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes erased two separate one-goal deficits to tie the game in the third, but Brayden Point scored with 52 seconds remaining to help the Tampa Bay Lightning steal a 3-2 victory at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Searching for its first win in five games, Tampa started on the front foot and took a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Carolina responded in the second stanza, as Andrei Svechnikov knotted the score 6:31 into the period with a lofted backhander past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Three minutes later, though, the Bolts restored their lead on their third power-play opportunity of the night, reclaiming a one-goal lead heading into the final frame.
Chasing the tying tally, the Hurricanes found it just before the midway point of the third period when Jordan Staal deflected a Brent Burns shot past Vasilevskiy. Carolina pushed from there but failed to further dent the Russian netminder, and Point finished a Nikita Kucherov feed in the final minute of regulation to give Tampa its third and final lead of the night.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves on 34 shots in his 26th start of the campaign.