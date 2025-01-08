Recap: Canes Drop Last-Minute Heartbreaker In Tampa

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the defeat...

"Those are the worst ways to lose. You'd almost rather not even come back because it's just a kick in the teeth [to lose like that]. The guys fought back. I didn't like our start. (Their) first goal wasn't good enough. It was too light around our net, [we were] just waving sticks around the puck while it's sitting there. We gave them one, but we fought back. We got ourselves in the game, the difference was their power-play goal. They floated one in and got a bounce. That's really the difference in the game. There wasn't a lot going on for both teams tonight. Both teams were working hard. We came up short."

Rod Brind'Amour on the third period, where the team put together a push, tied the game, and had a chance to get to overtime...

"That was probably our best period. We at least had zone time. It didn't generate a ton of chances, but we weren't giving up much and that was the key. We got one, got it back in a position where we could win the game, but obviously, they made a nice play at the end and that's the difference."

Andrei Svechnikov on Pyotr Kochetkov, who was strong tonight...

"It was a big game for him. I thought he was really good, especially against high-end players. He kept us in the game and tried to stop a lot of pucks. He was really good today."