Preview: January 25 vs. New Jersey

Canes return home for an important divisional contest

24_LeadGraphic_16x9_125(Nucor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a second win in as many days, hosting the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

-

When: Thursday, January 25

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 26-15-5 (57 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, January 24

-

Devils Record: 24-18-3 (51 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 6-5 Win (OT) over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 22

Last Time Out

  • Jordan Martinook came through in the clutch for the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, scoring with just 2:27 to go in regulation to give his team a 3-2 victory. The goal was incredibly timely after the Canes' 2-0 lead was washed away in the third period by Brad Marchand. Spencer Martin earned the victory in net, stopping 26 out of 28 in his team debut.

January = Marty's Month

  • Martinook's goal last night was his sixth this month, the most he's ever produced in a single calendar month in his over 600-game career. Now with five goals in his last six games, #48 has a share of the team lead with six points in the last two weeks.

Stay Hot, Marty Necas

  • Martin Necas scored one of Carolina's two power play goals last night, finding twine for a third consecutive contest. Scoring in each game since he returned to the lineup from an upper-body injury sustained earlier in the month, #88 has been a dynamic presence for the group as of late.

The Man Advantage

  • After scoring multiple power play goals in five out of six games from December 23 - January 5, the Canes returned to that form last night. They'd cooled down a bit over the last 19 days, but Carolina's power play remains tops in the NHL since December 1 (34.3%).

In Net

  • After the newcomer Spencer Martin got the start last night in Boston, Antti Raanta is expected to have the green light tonight. Wednesday was the first time since January 11 that Raanta wasn't the starter for the Canes, a well-deserved break for the veteran netminder. The 34-year-old is 4-2-1 since the holiday break, including a stellar 38-save outing in a win over Pittsburgh on January 13.

On The Other Side

  • The Devils may not have had the start to the season that they've hoped, but they remain very much in the mix in the Metropolitan Division. Their 14 road wins are tied for the second-most in the Eastern Conference and they're coming off of a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the defending Stanley Cup Champions earlier this week. With Jack Hughes sidelined due to injury, Jesper Bratt leads the way offensively for the group with 48 points in 45 games. However, their netminders have struggled this season, producing a .882 save percentage (31st, NHL).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on January 11. He returned to practice on January 20, but there is still no timetable for his return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that he has to pass at least one more test before being cleared to return to action.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov is doubtful to play tonight due to his upper-body injury.  He did not practice with the team on Tuesday and did not play in last night's win.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll then return to action on Saturday at home against the Arizona Coyotes, their final home game before the All-Star break.

