Preview: January 25 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a second win in as many days, hosting the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 25

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 26-15-5 (57 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, January 24

Devils Record: 24-18-3 (51 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 6-5 Win (OT) over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 22