Preview: January 15 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes take the national stage Wednesday night as they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

When: Wednesday, January 15

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, Max, TruTV

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -185

Canes Record: 26-15-3 (55 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Jan. 12

Sabres Record: 16-22-5 (39 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 6-2 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Jan. 11