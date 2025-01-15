Preview: January 15 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes take the national stage Wednesday night as they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
-
When: Wednesday, January 15
Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. ET
Watch: TNT, Max, TruTV
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -185
-
Canes Record: 26-15-3 (55 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Jan. 12
-
Sabres Record: 16-22-5 (39 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)
Sabres Last Game: 6-2 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Jan. 11