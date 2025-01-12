Preview: January 12 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to host a historic affair at Lenovo Center as they celebrate franchise legend Eric Staal ahead of a cross-conference battle against the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Sunday, January 12

Doors: 3:00 p.m. ET

Ceremony: 3:30 p.m. ET

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -425

Canes Record: 26-15-2 (54 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-0 Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Jan. 10

Ducks Record: 17-20-5 (39 Points, T-6th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 11