Preview: January 12 vs. Anaheim

Canes host Ducks on Eric Staal Jersey Retirement Night

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to host a historic affair at Lenovo Center as they celebrate franchise legend Eric Staal ahead of a cross-conference battle against the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Sunday, January 12

Doors: 3:00 p.m. ET

Ceremony: 3:30 p.m. ET

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -425

Canes Record: 26-15-2 (54 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-0 Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Jan. 10

Ducks Record: 17-20-5 (39 Points, T-6th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 11

Last Game...

  • After recording a hat trick on Thursday against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jordan Staal followed it up with another multi-point evening in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over Vancouver.
  • Dustin Tokarski picked up a 14-save shutout - the third of his career - while the Canes teamed up to block a season-high 27 shot attempts in front of him.
  • Andrei Svechnikov also extended his point streak to four games with a second-period tally.

All Eyes On No. 12...

  • Today's the day! Eric Staal's No. 12 is set to become the fourth number to hang in the Lenovo Center rafters, joining Rod Brind'Amour (17), Ron Francis (10) and Glen Wesley (2).
  • Staal signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team back in July, and will also be inducted into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame as part of today's pregame ceremony presented by UNC Health. Arrive early - doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the ceremony kicks off at 3:30 p.m. sharp.
  • In addition to today's festivities, Staal and more than 15 of his former teammates are set to take on the NC State Icepack club hockey team tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. during the annual Hurricanes Alumni Game at Lenovo Center. For tickets and other info about the Alumni Game, click here.
  • For more information on the full Eric Staal Celebration, click here.

Jordo's Jumpin'...

  • Speaking of Staal(s), what a week it's been for Eric's brother, Canes captain Jordan Staal. Scoring in five straight periods across three games earlier this week and entering tonight's contest on a season-high four-game point streak, the younger Staal is enjoying his most productive stretch of play so far this season.
  • On Thursday, Staal became the third player in Hurricanes history to record a hat trick at age 36 or older, joining Ray Whitney and Rod Brind'Amour, and joined Jaromir Jagr as the only players in NHL history to score three goals in a game at age 18 or younger AND at age 36 or older (per OptaStats).
  • Staal boasts five goals and three assists across his current four-game streak and has piled up nine points in his last six outings.

Slavin Climbs The Ladder...

  • Jaccob Slavin is expected to suit up for his 709th game with the Hurricanes today, which would surpass Kevin Dineen for fifth all-time in franchise history.
  • Since debuting in the 2015-16 season, the Denver, Colo. native leads all NHL defensemen in takeaways (676) while taking the fewest penalties (45) among league blueliners in that span.
  • Slavin is the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history with 285 points in 708 games and is the only defenseman to record 200+ assists with the club.

In Net...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov (16-9-1 | 2.52 GAA | .902 SV%) played the first half of the team's back-to-back set on Thursday, likely making him an available option to close out the "three-in-four" this evening.
  • The 25-year-old was strong in a win over the Maple Leafs, making 30 saves for his fourth win in five career games against Toronto. Should the team choose to do so, they could also go back to Dustin Tokarski, who blanked the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

On The Other Side...

  • The Ducks come to town winless in their last three outings. Shut out in Philadelphia on Saturday, tonight marks the third contest in a six-game road trip for them.
  • Troy Terry (14-19--33), who has seven points in his last five games, leads the team in scoring this season.
  • John Gibson allowed six goals on Saturday, likely indicating that the Canes are in line to face Lukas Dostal (10-12-3 | 2.93 GAA | .908 SV%).
  • Anaheim also ranks in the bottom five in the NHL in both power play (13.2% - 30th) and penalty kill (73.1% - 28th).

Number to be raised to the rafters in January

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. Rod Brind'Amour said that the team and player are still exploring all options and are unsure how long he'll be out of the lineup.
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour ahead of the Jan. 2 contest in Florida.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury on Friday, Dec. 27, and was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 5. Rod Brind'Amour said pregame on Dec. 31 that the blueliner is set to miss "a couple of weeks, maybe more."
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced with the team on Jan. 8 for the first time since having knee surgery on Nov. 22. Andersen's original prognosis was that he would be out for 8-12 weeks, and his return to practice came just before the seven-week mark.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • Carolina is scheduled to practice on Monday before traveling to Buffalo on Tuesday. The Canes will take on the Sabres Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Buffalo | 6:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Vegas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

