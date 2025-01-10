Preview: January 10 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Canes will go for a second win in as many nights on Friday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center.
-
When: Friday, January 10
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145
-
Canes Record: 25-15-2 (52 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 9
-
Canucks Record: 18-12-10 (46 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)
Canucks Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Jan. 8