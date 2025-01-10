Preview: January 10 vs. Vancouver

Canes host Canucks in cross-conference clash

Gameday 1.10 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Canes will go for a second win in as many nights on Friday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center.

When: Friday, January 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

Canes Record: 25-15-2 (52 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 9

Canucks Record: 18-12-10 (46 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Jan. 8

Last Game...

  • Jordan Staal recorded his first hat trick in almost three seasons on Thursday, leading the Canes to their fourth multi-goal comeback win of the campaign in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.
  • It was an impressive pushback by the group after they went down 2-0 in the first 7:29, but two goals just 17 seconds apart allowed them to reset at the first intermission.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov settled in and earned the win for Carolina, stopping 30 out of 33 when all was said and done.

Previous Meetings vs. VAN This Season...

  • October 28: Sebastian Aho scored his franchise-leading 58th game-winning goal in overtime to help the Canes cap off a 4-3 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.
  • Aho's 14 points all-time against the Canucks are the most in Hurricanes team history (since relocation). Jordan Staal (T-3rd - 9 pts), Jaccob Slavin (T-3rd - 9 pts), Andrei Svechnikov (T-7th - 7 pts) and Martin Necas (T-10th - 6 pts) also rank among the top 10 Canes in scoring against Vancouver.

It's Staal Good...

  • It had been 999 days since the Captain had a multi-goal game, and he ensured that counter didn't reach four digits last night.
  • Staal became the third player in Hurricanes history to record a hat trick at age 36 or older, joining Ray Whitney and Rod Brind'Amour, and joined Jaromir Jagr as the only players in NHL history to score three goals in a game at age 18 or younger AND at age 36 or older (per OptaStats).
  • With last night's scoring spree, Staal extended his point streak to a season-high-tying three games and has recorded seven points in his last five outings.

In Net...

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov got the win in net last night, it's likely we'll see Dustin Tokarski (3-1-0 | 2.49 GAA | .894 SV%) between the pipes against the Canucks this evening.
  • Tokarski has faced Vancouver just once in his career, beating them in 2023 as a member of the Penguins.

On The Other Side...

  • Vancouver enters tonight's contest on a three-game winless skid, taking two points just once in its last six games (1-2-3). The Canucks lead the league in OT/SO losses (10) after falling in overtime in each of their two most recent outings.
  • Despite his position on the blue line, Quinn Hughes remains the focal point of Vancouver's offense with a team-leading 45 points in 36 games, ranking third among all NHL defensemen.
  • Newcomer Jake Debrusk is on pace for career-best numbers with 17 goals, 12 assists and 29 points from 40 games thus far. His top marks of 27 goals, 23 assists and 50 points came in the 2022-23 season.
  • Between the pipes, Kevin Lankinen has risen to the occasion with usual starter Thatcher Demko dealing with on-and-off injury issues. Now with his third NHL club since 2020, the 29-year-old Lankinen has won 15 of his 27 starts with a .904 SV% and 2.60 GAA, and his career-high three shutouts this season rank tied for third in the league.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. Rod Brind'Amour said that the team and player are still exploring all options and are unsure how long he'll be out of the lineup.
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour ahead of the Jan. 2 contest in Florida.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury on Friday, Dec. 27, and was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 5. Rod Brind'Amour said pregame on Dec. 31 that the blueliner is set to miss "a couple of weeks, maybe more."
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced with the team on Jan. 8 for the first time since having knee surgery on Nov. 22. Andersen's original prognosis was that he would be out for 8-12 weeks, and his return to practice came just before the seven-week mark.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

