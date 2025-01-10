Preview: January 10 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Canes will go for a second win in as many nights on Friday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center.

When: Friday, January 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

Canes Record: 25-15-2 (52 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 9

Canucks Record: 18-12-10 (46 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Jan. 8