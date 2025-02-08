Preview: February 8 vs. Utah

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Saturday, hosting the Utah Hockey Club for the first time.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8
Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -245
Carolina's Record: 32-19-4 (68 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Carolina's Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Feb. 6
Utah's Record: 23-22-9 (55 Points, 5th - Central Division)
Utah's Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 6