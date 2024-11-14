Recap: Vejmelka 'The Story' As Hurricanes Held In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Martin Necas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, but 49 saves from Karel Vejmelka and three third-period goals lifted the Utah Hockey Club to a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Delta Center on Wednesday.
Despite outshooting their opponent 14-8 through the first 20 minutes, the Canes trailed 1-0 as they entered the second period. Dominating the middle frame, they broke through on the power play as Necas hammered a one-timer past Vejmelka just past the midway point of the contest, but could not further convert their strong play into results on the scoreboard.
Utah struck 5:09 into the third to take the lead, then tallied twice in 17 seconds just minutes later to open up a three-goal lead. Some poor discipline from the Hockey Club gave the Canes nearly 11 minutes of power-play time in the final frame, but Vejmelka stood tall to bail his team out.
Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 15 saves on 18 shots before exiting the game near the midway mark of the third period. Spencer Martin stopped two of three shots in relief.