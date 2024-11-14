Recap: Vejmelka 'The Story' As Hurricanes Held In Utah

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his description of the loss...

"They got a couple of quick ones [in] three or four minutes. I don't even think it was bad, we just let them get some chances and they all went in. That's just the way it went. Their goalie was obviously the story. We definitely had enough scoring opportunities, but we kind of had that little lull there for a couple of minutes (in the third period) and it cost us."

Brind'Amour continuing on Vejmelka's night and his team's errors...

"You've got to give him credit, he made some big saves. We butchered it, if we're honest, on the five-on-three. You can't hold onto the puck like that. We did some uncharacteristic things there, but at that point it was 4-1, so that wasn't the game. The game was the little segment where we let them get some opportunities and they cashed in."

Martin Necas on his fellow countryman Vejmelka and what the team could have done differently to beat him more than once...

"When he gets hot, he gets hot. I know him pretty well. We've got to get a little bit more in his eyes so he doesn't see the puck. Sometimes it goes like that, but those five minutes that we took off cost us the game."