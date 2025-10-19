Recap: Canes Clip Kings In Overtime

LOS ANGELES - Led by yet another game-winning goal from Seth Jarvis, the Carolina Hurricanes moved to 5-0-0 on the season with a 4-3 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

It didn't take long for the Canes to pick up where they left off in Anaheim, with Jordan Staal tucking his first of two goals of the night just 12 seconds into the contest. Fewer than four minutes later, Carolina's captain had his second, hammering a one-timer from the dead slot that leaked through former Hurricane Anton Forsberg.

A slick Jesperi Kotkaniemi finish on a breakaway stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 3-0 early in the second period, but the rest of the frame ushered in a bit of adversity for the visitors. Two goals for the Kings took a bite out of the Canes' advantage, setting the stage for a wide-open third period.

Despite Carolina starting that closing stanza on a 5-on-3 power play, it was Los Angeles netting the next goal to tie the game at 11:02, completing its comeback and ultimately forcing overtime.

In the fourth frame, though, the only shot belonged to the Hurricanes, and Jarvis made it count. Collecting a loose puck after Sebastian Aho's shot from the top of the circles took a ricochet, No. 24 tucked it past Forsberg to net his second overtime winner of the season.

Carolina's Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of 28 shots to notch his second career win between the pipes.