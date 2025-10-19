Recap: Canes Clip Kings In Overtime

Jarvis makes NHL history with fourth game-winner in five games to start the season

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LOS ANGELES - Led by yet another game-winning goal from Seth Jarvis, the Carolina Hurricanes moved to 5-0-0 on the season with a 4-3 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

It didn't take long for the Canes to pick up where they left off in Anaheim, with Jordan Staal tucking his first of two goals of the night just 12 seconds into the contest. Fewer than four minutes later, Carolina's captain had his second, hammering a one-timer from the dead slot that leaked through former Hurricane Anton Forsberg.

A slick Jesperi Kotkaniemi finish on a breakaway stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 3-0 early in the second period, but the rest of the frame ushered in a bit of adversity for the visitors. Two goals for the Kings took a bite out of the Canes' advantage, setting the stage for a wide-open third period.

Despite Carolina starting that closing stanza on a 5-on-3 power play, it was Los Angeles netting the next goal to tie the game at 11:02, completing its comeback and ultimately forcing overtime.

In the fourth frame, though, the only shot belonged to the Hurricanes, and Jarvis made it count. Collecting a loose puck after Sebastian Aho's shot from the top of the circles took a ricochet, No. 24 tucked it past Forsberg to net his second overtime winner of the season.

Carolina's Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of 28 shots to notch his second career win between the pipes.

CAR at LAK | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Seth Jarvis became the first player in NHL history to record the game-winning goal in four of his team's first five games of a season.
  • Forward Jordan Staal's pair of goals in the first 3:58 were the fourth-fastest two tallies from the start of a game by a single player in franchise history.
  • Staal's first goal was the 300th of his career. He and his brother, Eric, are just the fourth set of brothers in NHL history to both reach the 300-goal plateau.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi became the fourth netminder to win his first two career appearances while playing for the Hurricanes/Whalers, joining Kay Whitmore (2-0-0, 1988-89), Justin Peters (3-0-0, 2009-10) and Pyotr Kochetkov (5-0-0, 2021-22 & 2022-23).
  • Defenseman Sean Walker skated in his 400th career game (87 with CAR), reaching the milestone against the team with whom he made his NHL debut in 2018.
  • Carolina has now opened the season with a five-game winning streak for the third time in franchise history, following the 2019-20 campaign (5-0-0 start) and 2021-22 (9-0-0 start).

They Said It...

Seth Jarvis on playing hero again in overtime...

"I want to be a big-time player and I like these moments. I like the pressure. When you have a chance and the game on your stick, it's always fun. To be trusted in these moments, and to capitalize like I have, it's awesome."

Rod Brind'Amour praising Seth Jarvis...

"He's a special player in special times. We see time and time again, he seems to be coming through for us. We need all kinds of guys. He's a different player than Jordo, but just as valuable."

Seth Jarvis discussing the team's resilience after having their 3-0 lead wiped away...

"Just sticking with it. Early on, we had success and we knew what it took to get those chances and to get those opportunities. Obviously, they're going to have their pushes and they came back in a big way, but I thought we did a good job at least hanging in there knowing that their push was going to come. We stuck with it and it paid off in the end."

Brandon Bussi on what he's learned about the team's ability to battle through adversity...

"I think we just play hockey the right way. We trust ourselves. We know whether we're up, down, tied, we can find a way to get it done. It feels good early in a season to find ways to win games."

Seth Jarvis sharing his thoughts on what the team needs to do to keep up their winning ways...

"Just keep it rolling. Keep doing what we're doing. I think we're finding our game more and more every night. I think the lines are finding chemistry. It's getting better and better. Just keep riding the momentum and keep having fun and see where this thing takes us."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday in Las Vegas. They'll then return to game action on Monday against the Golden Knights.
  • Next Game: Monday, Oct. 20 @ Vegas | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

