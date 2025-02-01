Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their point streak to eight games on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Kings.
When: Saturday, Feb. 1
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170
Canes Record: 32-16-4 (68 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Jan. 30
Kings Record: 26-17-6 (58 Points, 3rd - Pacific Division)
Kings Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Jan. 30