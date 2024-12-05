Preview: December 5 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to snap their three-game skid on Thursday when the Colorado Avalanche come to Lenovo Center.
-
When: Thursday, December 5
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150
-
Canes Record: 16-8-1 (33 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, December 3
-
Avalanche Record: 14-12-0 (28 Points, 4th - Central Division)
Avalanche Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, December 3