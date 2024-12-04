Slavin, Jarvis Named To 4 Nations Rosters

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the rosters for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was chosen for the roster for the United States, and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis was selected to represent Canada. It had been previously announced that forward Sebastian Aho would represent Finland at the event, during which teams representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will play a round-robin format. The two teams with the best overall records will meet again in the championship game at TD Garden.

Slavin, 30, has registered eight points (1g, 7a) and a plus-4 rating in 25 games for Carolina this season. The Denver native is the Hurricanes franchise record holder among defensemen in points (280), assists (230) and shorthanded points (15), and ranks tied for the lead in both shorthanded goals (4) and overtime goals (3). Slavin has also earned the most blocked shots (1,143) and takeaways (663) of any Hurricanes player since the NHL began tracking those in 2005-06. He has added 36 points (7g, 29a) in 71 career playoff contests, and he holds franchise records for postseason games played, assists and points among defensemen while also ranking tied for the lead in playoff goals. Slavin has served as one of the team’s alternate captains since 2019-20.

Slavin is a two-time winner of the NHL’s Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2020-21, 2023-24), awarded to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high degree of playing ability, just the second defenseman in league history to win the award twice. He has registered the most takeaways, second-most shorthanded points and fourth-highest plus/minus (+155) of any NHL blueliner since the start of the 2015-16 season, and his 633 career takeaways rank second overall in the league over that span. Slavin represented the United States at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden, totaling two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-1 rating in five games.

Jarvis, 22, has scored seven goals and added nine assists (16 points) in 18 games this season. He ranked second among Hurricanes skaters in goals (33) and points (67) in 2023-24, establishing career highs in goals, assists (34), points, power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (9). The 5’10”, 184-pound forward led Carolina in power-play goals, was tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals, was second on the team in game-winning goals and was tied for second in assists. Jarvis became just the third member of the 2020 draft class to record a 30-goal season, joining Ottawa’s Tim Stützle and Detroit’s Lucas Raymond. The Winnipeg native added nine points (5g, 4a) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, ranking first on the team in goals, power-play points (4) and power-play goals (2).

Jarvis was selected by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has totaled 162 points (71g, 91a) and a plus-40 rating in 249 career regular-season NHL games with the Hurricanes. Prior to turning professional, he scored 73 goals and added 93 assists (166 points) in 154 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks. Jarvis represented Canada in international competition at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won silver at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.