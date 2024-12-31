Preview: December 31 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes head to Ohio to close out 2024 with a divisional matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
When: Tuesday, December 31
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225
-
Canes Record: 22-13-1 (45 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Dec. 28
-
Blue Jackets Record: 15-16-6 (36 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 28