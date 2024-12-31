Preview: December 31 at Columbus

Hurricanes head north for NYE clash in Columbus

123124_LeadGraphic_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes head to Ohio to close out 2024 with a divisional matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

-

When: Tuesday, December 31

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

-

Canes Record: 22-13-1 (45 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Dec. 28

-

Blue Jackets Record: 15-16-6 (36 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 28

Last Game...

  • It took the Canes a while to crack Jake Allen on Saturday night at Lenovo Center, but when they did, they were able to score five times in the final 21:30.
  • Jackson Blake scored the game-winner on the power play and his eighth of the season was followed up by two Jack Roslovic insurance tallies. It was also the first three-assist game of Seth Jarvis' NHL career.
  • Dustin Tokarski stopped 21 out of 23 shots faced, earning his second win in three starts with the club.

Previous Meetings This Season...

  • November 23: The Canes' first shootout of the season did not go their way as they fell 5-4 to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
  • December 15: Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal posted two points apiece and Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his Hurricanes debut en route to a 4-1 victory in Raleigh.

Gostisbehere Sidelined...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury on Friday, Dec. 27 in New Jersey and did not play in the second half of the back-to-back set.
  • On Monday, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that "Ghost" will miss some time and his injury is considered "longer than day-to-day."
  • Ty Smith took his place in the lineup alongside Sean Walker and as the first power play unit's quarterback.

The Calendar Year That Was

  • The Canes enter their 82nd and final game of the calendar year 2024 with a record of 54-23-4, good for a league-leading .691 win percentage.
  • Allowing an average of just 2.43 goals per game, only the Winnipeg Jets (2.40) have kept the puck out better.
  • Carolina's special teams have enjoyed a top-tier calendar year, ranking first in the NHL with an 88% PK and second with a 26.5% PP.

In Net...

  • After Dustin Tokarski (2-0-1 | 2.35 GAA | .907 SV%) earned his second win as a member of the team on Saturday, Rod Brind'Amour could return to a well-rested Pyotr Kochetkov (14-7-0 | 2.51 GAA | .900 SV%) in Columbus tonight. Kochetkov has started nine of the team's last 12 contests.
  • Should Brind'Amour elect to ride the "hot hand" in Tokarski, it would mark the first time he has appeared in consecutive contests since signing with the Canes.

On The Other Side...

  • Columbus comes into the contest after winning two of three games last week but is seeking a bounce-back effort following a 4-0 shutout against Boston on Saturday.
  • Kirill Marchenko, who scored twice in Columbus' Nov. 23 win over the Canes, leads the club with 40 points this season - two shy of his career-best mark set last season. His seven-game point streak came to an end on Sunday, but he has tallied multiple points in four of his last six outings.
  • Zach Werenski ranks third among all NHL defensemen with 39 points in 37 games this year and is the league's second-highest-scoring blueliner in December with 15 points in 15 games thus far. He was named the league's third star of the week after notching seven points in three games last week.
  • The Blue Jackets have scored an average of 3.30 goals per game - ninth-most in the NHL - but have struggled to keep the puck out of their net, allowing the third-most goals on average at 3.59.

Injury Updates

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury on Friday, Dec. 27, and will miss some time. Rod Brind'Amour did not specify exactly how long the defenseman will be out, but said the injury will keep him out "longer than day-to-day."
  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least a few weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result. He has resumed skating by himself recently.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday in Florida, before taking on the Panthers on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 2 at Florida | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Shayne Gostisbehere Out 'More Than Day-To-Day'

Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Rod Brind'Amour Becomes Fastest Coach In NHL History To 300 Wins

Recap: Canes Pull Past Devils Late

Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. New Jersey

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Preview: December 28 vs. New Jersey

Recap: Canes 'Can't Capitalize' In Loss To Devils

Projected Lineup: December 27 at New Jersey

Preview: December 27 at New Jersey

Canes Prospects at the 2025 World Juniors

Recap: Canes' Late Spark Not Enough In Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 23 at Nashville

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Preview: December 23 at Nashville

Recap: Canes Storm Past Rangers On Sunday

Projected Lineup: December 22 at NY Rangers

Preview: December 22 at NY Rangers