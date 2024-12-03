Preview: December 3 vs. Seattle

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to start the month of December on the right foot as they begin their 13-game slate at home against the Seattle Kraken.

-

When: Tuesday, December 3

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175

-

Canes Record: 16-7-1 (33 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, November 30

-

Kraken Record: 11-13-1 (23 Points, T-6th - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 30