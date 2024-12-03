Preview: December 3 vs. Seattle

Canes and Kraken meet for the second and final time this regular season

Gameday 12_3 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to start the month of December on the right foot as they begin their 13-game slate at home against the Seattle Kraken.

-

When: Tuesday, December 3

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175

-

Canes Record: 16-7-1 (33 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, November 30

-

Kraken Record: 11-13-1 (23 Points, T-6th - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 30

Last Game...

  • The Canes fell to the Florida Panthers 6-0 on Saturday, suffering consecutive regulation losses for just the first time this season.
  • It was also the first time this season that Carolina was shut out, allowing three power-play goals on their way to their second loss in as many days to the defending Stanley Cup Champions.
  • Spencer Martin, starting on consecutive nights, was pulled during the third period after allowing five goals on 28 shots. Yaniv Perets played the final 8:12 in his second career NHL appearance.

Previous Meetings vs. Seattle...

  • October 26: A sharp defensive effort from Carolina earned them a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Shining Star...

  • Martin Necas was named the NHL's First Star of the Month for November on Sunday.
  • The Czech forward led the league in scoring during the month with 22 points (7G, 15A) in 15 games.
  • Necas is the sixth player in franchise history to be recognized as the League's player of the month.

In Net...

  • After leaning on Spencer Martin for four games in six days last week, the Canes are hopeful that Pyotr Kochetkov can return as an option between the pipes tonight.
  • Kochetkov (concussion) missed a week after some friendly fire in Columbus on Nov. 23 knocked him out of the game, but rejoined his team at yesterday's practice.
  • Rod Brind'Amour said the Russian netminder had one more hurdle to clear but signs were good for his return on Tuesday. "He's got to get through another test, maybe, before he's cleared, but he looks good, so hopefully that'll work out," said Brind'Amour.
  • Kochetkov had been on a roll before going down, going 10-2 to start his season. The only NHL netminder to reach 10 wins faster was the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

On The Other Side...

  • Seattle starts a four-game eastern swing in a similar setting to the Canes. The Kraken dropped both games in a Friday-Saturday home-road back-to-back set against the San Jose Sharks.
  • The NHL's newest franchise had trouble creating offense in November, averaging just 2.43 goals per game (28th). Part of that problem stems from a power play that has been ice cold, going a Western Conference-worst 11.1% over the 30-day stretch.
  • Jared McCann has led the way offensively with 23 points in 25 games for the Kraken and scored his team's lone goal in their 4-1 loss to the Canes on Oct. 26.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol) is expected to be available to play tonight after missing a week. The young netminder was run into by his own teammate in Columbus on Nov. 23, but returned to practice on Monday.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday. They'll then get back into game action at home again on Thursday as the Colorado Avalanche come to town.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Colorado | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

