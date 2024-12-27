Preview: December 27 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume play following their holiday break with a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils.

-

When: Friday, December 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100

-

Canes Record: 21-12-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday, December 23

-

Devils Record: 23-11-3 (49 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 5-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Monday, December 23