Preview: December 27 at New Jersey

Canes make their final trip to New Jersey this regular season

Gameday 12_27 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume play following their holiday break with a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils.

-

When: Friday, December 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100

-

Canes Record: 21-12-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday, December 23

-

Devils Record: 23-11-3 (49 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 5-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Monday, December 23

Last Game...

  • The Canes didn't have the necessary legs in the second half of a back-to-back on Monday, falling behind 4-0 to the Nashville Predators and never being able to recover.
  • Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored 40 seconds apart in the third period, but it was too little, too late. Dustin Tokarski suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 24 shots.
  • Nashville also snapped what had been a perfect month of penalty killing, ending a 25-for-25 streak that the Canes were on.

Upcoming History For Rod...

  • Rod Brind'Amour has a chance to earn his 300th win as an NHL coach on Friday. In his 487th game as head coach of the team, he would become the fastest coach in NHL history to reach the mark. Bruce Boudreau currently holds the record, doing so in 496 games.
  • Since taking over ahead of the 2018-19 season, the Canes rank second in points percentage (.663), third in wins (299) and have the league's best penalty kill (85.1%).

Slavin's 700th...

  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin could appear in his 700th NHL game should he suit up in New Jersey.
  • Slavin can become the 12th skater and sixth defenseman from the 2012 NHL Draft class to reach that benchmark and only the second to do so with a single club.
  • Since debuting in the 2015-16 campaign, Slavin leads all NHL defensemen in takeaways (672).

Flying Fish...

  • With a goal on Monday, Sebastian Aho pushed his point streak to five games (4G, 2A), matching his season high and giving him 11 points in his last 10 games.
  • Aho ranks second on the team in scoring with 36 points in 34 games, and his 25 assists are tied for the most through the first 34 games of a season in his career.

In Net...

  • Including a rare extra day of rest on Monday, the Canes will likely go back to Pyotr Kochetkov (14-6-0 | 2.43 GAA | .903 SV%) for tonight's affair. The 25-year-old has alternated wins and losses in eight games played this month, most recently claiming a win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. In the win, Kochetkov became the first goalie in Canes history (since relocation) to record two points in a game.
  • Should the team elect to go the other way around, Dustin Tokarski (1-1-0 | 2.86 GAA | .901 SV%) would be in line for a second consecutive start. Tokarski took the loss on Monday in Nashville, allowing four goals on 24 shots.

On The Other Side...

  • The Devils have won five of their last six and took the top spot in the Metro from the Capitals on Monday.
  • Jacob Markstrom has recorded back-to-back shutouts, but perhaps more impressively, the team in front of him allowed just 12 shots in both contests.
  • On the offensive side of things, Jack Hughes continues to be a special talent. With 45 points in 37 games, he enters Friday's play tied for ninth among all NHL skaters.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least four weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes return to Raleigh immediately post-game and will take on the Devils again on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

