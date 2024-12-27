Preview: December 27 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume play following their holiday break with a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils.
-
When: Friday, December 27
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100
-
Canes Record: 21-12-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday, December 23
-
Devils Record: 23-11-3 (49 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Devils Last Game: 5-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Monday, December 23