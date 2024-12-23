Preview: December 23 at Nashville

Canes close out their pre-holiday break schedule in the Music City

By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days on Monday when they take on the Nashville Predators.

When: Monday, December 23

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Canes Record: 21-11-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, December 22

Predators Record: 10-17-7 (27 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 21

Last Game...

  • The Canes gave up a goal just 17 seconds after the opening puck drop yesterday in New York but surged from behind to take a 3-1 victory.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov settled in and made 22 consecutive saves to end the game and also added a pair of assists, becoming the first goalie in Canes history (since relocation) to have a multi-point game.
  • Jack Roslovic scored the game-winning goal against his former team.
  • It was Carolina's first win on the road since Nov. 20, snapping a five-game skid away from Lenovo Center.

Rod (Is The) Wave...

  • Rod Brind'Amour has a chance to earn his 300th win as an NHL coach on Monday. In his 486th game as head coach of the team, he would become the fastest coach in NHL history to reach the mark. Bruce Boudreau currently holds the record, doing so in 496 games.
  • Since taking over ahead of the 2018-19 season, the Canes rank second in points percentage (.663), third in wins (299) and have the league's best penalty kill (85.1%).

Special Special Teams...

  • Carolina's penalty kill has not allowed a goal since November 30, going nine consecutive games without allowing a goal. Going 24-for-24 this month, the team now ranks third among all NHL teams with their 86.1% kill rate.
  • On the other side of the coin, the Canes' power play is to 7-for-27 (25.9%) this month - 9th in the NHL in that span.

In Net...

  • Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game yesterday that the team would "probably" go with Dustin Tokarski (1-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .961 SV%) as the team completes the back-to-back. If that is indeed the game, it would be "Ticker's" second appearance with the team after being signed to an NHL contract earlier this month. Tokarski stopped 27 out of 28 shots faced in a win over Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 15.
  • If the team elects to go the other way and play Pyotr Kochetkov for the second time in two days, #52 would be trying for his 15th win of the campaign. In eight appearances this month, Kochetkov has alternated wins and losses in each outing.

On The Other Side...

  • The Predators were expected to be a powerhouse in the Western Conference going into this season, but thus far, it has not been the season they've hoped.
  • Despite adding some big names this summer, the Predators have had trouble scoring, averaging a league-low 2.32 goals per game. Part of that problem is that the team is a measly 4.8% on the power play during the month of December, almost 5% lower than the next closest team.
  • Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault are getting warmed up though, with nine and eight points, respectively, over the team's last six games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least four weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are off for the league-mandated holiday break until Friday morning. Friday the team will morning skate in Raleigh before flying to Newark to start a back-to-back set against the Devils.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

