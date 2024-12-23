Preview: December 23 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days on Monday when they take on the Nashville Predators.

-

When: Monday, December 23

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 21-11-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, December 22

-

Predators Record: 10-17-7 (27 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 21