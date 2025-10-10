Miller's Memorable Canes Debut

"He's such an effective player that I think is going to do really well in our system and with the players that we have."

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Joining a new team is one thing. It's another when you're already an established player in the league, expected to have a big impact for an organization that not only went out and acquired you from a division rival, and signed you to a maximum-term contract extension on the spot, too.

Add in the fact that you're coming off a major offseason surgery, and that there was no tune-up before being thrown into the fire in front of 18,404 of your newest supporters, many would have understood if K'Andre Miller's first appearance in a Hurricanes sweater was more of him dipping toes into the metaphorical waters than a first-star performance.

But the latter was what he turned in, culminating in an evening neither he nor the fan base will forget for some time.

"I thought he was exceptional. Take the goals away, even, he was impactful," Rod Brind'Amour glowingly reviewed after Miller's pair of markers were the driving force in a 6-3 opening night victory. "He hadn't played a game for how many months? He stepped right in and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Obviously, we're pretty excited to have him."

Just the third defenseman in franchise history to record multiple goals in his debut, and the first in almost 32 years, Miller admitted that the situation wasn't exactly how you'd hope it to draw it up, but he was able to figure things out on the fly.

"It was kind of weird. Obviously, there's some adjustments and in-game stuff that I was just trying to figure out on the go," the new blueliner said to a scrum of reporters post-game. "I didn't have any preseason games, so this was my first real look with the team. Once I got adjusted and found the speed of the game, I felt great. It was fun."

Utilizing his raw talent and instincts, both played a role in his first goal - a seeing-eye, one-hopper of a knuckling puck. It wasn't one for the highlight reel that will play at the end of his career, but it was impressive that he was even able to get a shot off, let alone one on target, with Devils forward Dawson Mercer rapidly closing in on him at the point.

His second goal, however, put his booming shot on display, giving Carolina their first lead of the third period.

It was also a sorely needed power-play goal for a variety of reasons. To that point, the man advantage had been 0-for-3, and just moments following their last unsuccessful bid, New Jersey had swung momentum their direction with the latest equalizer.

On top of that, it wasn't just any power play goal; it was one from the team's second unit, something that had notably plagued Carolina to start the 2024-25 season. The Canes' second unit had just one goal in the team's first 32 games last year, a total that had now been matched in just 49:36.

"Can't get much better than that, I don't think," fellow two-goal scorer Seth Jarvis said with a chuckle after Miller's inaugural act. "Two quite different goals, but you could tell from the first time he stepped on the ice at training camp that he's a special player. And he's still young, so I can only imagine the levels that he's going to get to."

Impressing his new teammates, it looked as if a weight had been visibly lifted off Miller's shoulders during each of his celebrations, and following the final horn. Appealing to the home crowd and simultaneously showing some personality that we'd yet to see a ton of, it was clear that the moment was a special one to begin his time in his new home.

"That was one of the biggest things, just making a good first impression. I think the guys have done an amazing job of just getting me caught up to speed, and this adjustment period has honestly been very simple. Very easy," Miller continued. "All the guys are pushing me in the right direction, so that's been great."

Finishing with 19:10 played, and a team-leading 31 shifts, if Thursday night was a preview for the next eight years, it's clear that Eric Tulsky was right in July. The team has identified a player who is a fit for this organization.

"Key was a beast," game-opening goal-scorer Taylor Hall echoed. "I think he's going to fit in so well here with how we play and just how he moves. The skill he has, the reach, the length, he's such an effective player that I think is going to do really well in our system and with the players that we have."

