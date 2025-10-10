Miller's Memorable Canes Debut

RALEIGH, N.C. - Joining a new team is one thing. It's another when you're already an established player in the league, expected to have a big impact for an organization that not only went out and acquired you from a division rival, and signed you to a maximum-term contract extension on the spot, too.
Add in the fact that you're coming off a major offseason surgery, and that there was no tune-up before being thrown into the fire in front of 18,404 of your newest supporters, many would have understood if K'Andre Miller's first appearance in a Hurricanes sweater was more of him dipping toes into the metaphorical waters than a first-star performance.
But the latter was what he turned in, culminating in an evening neither he nor the fan base will forget for some time.
"I thought he was exceptional. Take the goals away, even, he was impactful," Rod Brind'Amour glowingly reviewed after Miller's pair of markers were the driving force in a 6-3 opening night victory. "He hadn't played a game for how many months? He stepped right in and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Obviously, we're pretty excited to have him."