Khazheyev Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League announced on Thursday that Carolina Hurricanes-signed goalie Ruslan Khazheyev has been recalled from the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

Khazheyev, 19, made his first North American pro appearance last weekend, making 12 saves for Bloomington against Toledo.

Signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes in May, the Chelyabinsk, Russia-born goaltender was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 158th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Chicago is in action this weekend with a Friday-Saturday home-and-home against the Milwaukee Admirals, both at 8 p.m. ET. Should Khazheyev play, it would be his AHL debut.

All AHL games can be watched with a subscription to FloHockey.