Khazheyev Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Goaltender was selected by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft

10.24.24 Khazheyev
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League announced on Thursday that Carolina Hurricanes-signed goalie Ruslan Khazheyev has been recalled from the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

Khazheyev, 19, made his first North American pro appearance last weekend, making 12 saves for Bloomington against Toledo.

Signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes in May, the Chelyabinsk, Russia-born goaltender was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 158th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Chicago is in action this weekend with a Friday-Saturday home-and-home against the Milwaukee Admirals, both at 8 p.m. ET. Should Khazheyev play, it would be his AHL debut.

All AHL games can be watched with a subscription to FloHockey.

News Feed

Recap: Canes Cool Flames In Calgary

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Calgary

Preview: October 24 at Calgary

Inside The Numbers: The State Fair Western Swing

Recap: Comeback Canes Win OT Thriller In Edmonton

Montgomery Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 22 at Edmonton

Preview: October 22 at Edmonton

Canes To Make FanDuel Sports Network Debut on Tuesday

Prospect Report: Artamonov Off To Flying Start In KHL

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

Projected Lineup: October 19 at St. Louis

Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

Recap: Special Teams Shine As Canes Win In Pittsburgh

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

Preview: October 18 at Pittsburgh

A Night He'll Never Forget: Blake's First Goal