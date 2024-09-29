Jost, Robinson Eager To Compete In Raleigh

Jost, 26, is itching to get back to a quest for the Stanley Cup after playing playoff hockey in his first five full seasons as an NHLer.

Selected 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and enjoying early success with the group from 2017-2021, he quickly racked up 40 games of postseason experience. However, missing out the last two years as a member of the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres, respectively, he is happy to now be back as a part of an organization that not only has its sights set on being in the dance, but making a run there too.

"The style they play and the values they have as an organization [were attractive to me]. [The team] feels really well run," Jost said. "You can tell it's a top-notch organization for a reason and you can see the reasons why they've been a competitor the last handful of years. You can tell right away when you come into camp and it's refreshing to be a part of that again."

When asked what exactly has stood out to him thus far, Jost had an immediate answer.

"It starts with Rod, obviously, and just how competitive he is. That's something that's part of my game," the left-handed forward divulged. "I'm a worker. I like to come in and work every time I step on the ice. That's what I'm going to do here. That's a value they have here and a standard I want to hold. I thought I'd fit nicely and it helps that they're already a good team too."

Inking a one-year contract worth $775,000, Jost knows well that fitting in is one thing, but producing is another.

After being an NHL lineup mainstay from 2019 to 2023, the St. Albert, Alta. native found himself back in the American Hockey League last season. This time around, he wants to get back on track and stick with the big club.

"I want to be here (in Raleigh) full time, that's my goal and was my goal throughout the summer. I'm going to do whatever it takes to be here," Jost continued. "I think I can be pretty versatile. I can play up and down the lineup, I can play wing, I can play center, I can kill penalties. It's definitely nice to have that in my back pocket so I can kind of be called upon whenever. I definitely want to be here full-time and find my stride."

Somewhat soft-spoken, yet confident, he understands what transpired last season and believes he's put in the necessary work to achieve a different fate.

"I know I'm a full-time NHL player. I have a lot of games under my belt after a lot of years in Colorado. Some playoff games too. I just want to find my footing again," Jost said. "Obviously, last year was a tough year for me in Buffalo. Things didn't go the way I envisioned, but I thought I was still playing good hockey there. I really just wanted to find my confidence again and get back in the swing of things. I know I can do it and I think here is going to be a great fit."