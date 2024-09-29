Jost, Robinson Eager To Compete In Raleigh

Forwards aim to find stability in their new home

9.23.24 Jost Robi

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Every free agent who chooses a new home has their motivation(s).

For some, it’s a long-term contract with stability. For others, it’s a lucrative average annual value that sets the player and their family up for the future monetarily. There’s a variety of reasons beyond those that could come into play as well, with one of them being players looking to land on a competitive roster with postseason aspirations.

Two players who elected to chase that last-listed route are newcomers Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson.

Both coming aboard from the Buffalo Sabres this summer, the two signed within the first three hours of July 1's free agency opening, wasting little time when an offer was presented from the Canes.

"[Going into unrestricted free agency] was nerve-wracking, but when my agent called and said Carolina was interested, it was a no-brainer," Robinson offered during training camp. "I've been playing against them for a number of years and I've always seen them as a team you want to be a part of."

Jost echoed a similar sentiment, expressing a desire to play for a team in meaningful games come springtime.

"They're competing every year and in the playoffs, and at the end of the day, that's where you want to be as a hockey player. You want to play exciting hockey in April and beyond. It's one of the reasons I'm here, for sure."

Jost, 26, is itching to get back to a quest for the Stanley Cup after playing playoff hockey in his first five full seasons as an NHLer.

Selected 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and enjoying early success with the group from 2017-2021, he quickly racked up 40 games of postseason experience. However, missing out the last two years as a member of the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres, respectively, he is happy to now be back as a part of an organization that not only has its sights set on being in the dance, but making a run there too.

"The style they play and the values they have as an organization [were attractive to me]. [The team] feels really well run," Jost said. "You can tell it's a top-notch organization for a reason and you can see the reasons why they've been a competitor the last handful of years. You can tell right away when you come into camp and it's refreshing to be a part of that again."

When asked what exactly has stood out to him thus far, Jost had an immediate answer.

"It starts with Rod, obviously, and just how competitive he is. That's something that's part of my game," the left-handed forward divulged. "I'm a worker. I like to come in and work every time I step on the ice. That's what I'm going to do here. That's a value they have here and a standard I want to hold. I thought I'd fit nicely and it helps that they're already a good team too."

Inking a one-year contract worth $775,000, Jost knows well that fitting in is one thing, but producing is another.

After being an NHL lineup mainstay from 2019 to 2023, the St. Albert, Alta. native found himself back in the American Hockey League last season. This time around, he wants to get back on track and stick with the big club.

"I want to be here (in Raleigh) full time, that's my goal and was my goal throughout the summer. I'm going to do whatever it takes to be here," Jost continued. "I think I can be pretty versatile. I can play up and down the lineup, I can play wing, I can play center, I can kill penalties. It's definitely nice to have that in my back pocket so I can kind of be called upon whenever. I definitely want to be here full-time and find my stride."

Somewhat soft-spoken, yet confident, he understands what transpired last season and believes he's put in the necessary work to achieve a different fate.

"I know I'm a full-time NHL player. I have a lot of games under my belt after a lot of years in Colorado. Some playoff games too. I just want to find my footing again," Jost said. "Obviously, last year was a tough year for me in Buffalo. Things didn't go the way I envisioned, but I thought I was still playing good hockey there. I really just wanted to find my confidence again and get back in the swing of things. I know I can do it and I think here is going to be a great fit."

Robinson, 29, has had just one taste of playoff hockey in his six seasons as an NHL player.

Skating in the COVID bubble playoffs of 2020 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the former Princeton Univ. captain jumped at the chance to join a team expecting to be in the hunt in 2025.

"When you see their consistency, it's not a surprise why they're always at the top of the league and battling in playoffs at the end of the year," Robinson offered on Monday. "Just to be a part of that and have an opportunity, it was a pretty quick decision for me."

Also taking a one-year deal worth just south of $1M to come to North Carolina, Robinson has some familiarity within the locker room in addition to Jost.

The winger played with fellow summer signee Jack Roslovic in Columbus from 2020-2023 and skated with Jack Drury on Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

"There's a lot of good people here. You can see why they're always in the playoffs. They're good pros who know what it takes," Robinson said as he looked around the room. "They have consistency, they have competitiveness, and guys who are ready to work right from the start of camp."

Listed at 6-foot-2, 201 lbs., Robinson appears much bigger as you watch him on the ice. But don't let the size fool you, he, like Roslovic, prides himself on his speed.

"When my legs are going, that's when I'm at my best," the Bellmawr, NJ product self-reviewed. "I'm able to impact the game using my speed, whether it be on the forecheck, or disrupting plays, causing them to turn pucks over. That's the way I create offense and contribute."

Recording a top speed of 22.74 miles per hour last season, the forward landed in the 73rd percentile of all NHL skaters.

Although Robinson knows that his time here in Raleigh will be different from his previous two stops, and he welcomes that, he also doesn't believe he needs to change who he is as a player.

"In my talks with Roddy, he's always saying not to change anything about my game. That's important. Just because you're on a new team doesn't mean you have to be a new player, and that's been a nice message to hear," Robinson finished. "I want to use my straight-line speed and think simple. I think I'll be able to fit in quite well. It's an aggressive style of play, they're in your face and they're coming in waves. I think that my game fits that."

News Feed

Recap: Young Canes Experience A Lesson Learned In Overtime Loss To Florida

Preseason Preview: September 28 at Florida

Recap: Canes Thump Cats 8-2 In Return To Home Ice

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Announce 2024-25 Uniform Schedule

Franchise Player? All-Star? Five Canes Earn Recognition in The Athletic's Player Tiers

Recap: Canes Use Last Minute Goal To Beat Bolts In Exhibition Opener

Preseason Preview: September 24 at Tampa Bay

Morrow Returns To Practice, Canes Prepare For Exhibition Opener

Roslovic's Speed To Be An Asset For Canes

Gostisbehere, Walker Building Chemistry On The Blue Line

Chatfield To 'Keep Playing Like My Job Is On The Line' Despite New Contract

Hurricanes Home Arena Officially Re-Named Lenovo Center

Go Time: Canes Kick Off First Day Of On-Ice Training Camp Sessions

Canes, Cameras & Content: Behind The Scenes At Media Day

Takeaways From The 2024 Prospects Showcase

Gunler Aims to Bounce Back from Injuries

Canes Announce Training Camp Roster