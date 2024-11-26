Jarvis Comes Back To Spark Canes' Comeback

RALEIGH, N.C. - Entering Monday's third period down 3-1 and shorthanded for the first 1:06 of the frame, the Carolina Hurricanes needed a spark against the Dallas Stars.

Skating in his first game since sustaining an injury on Nov. 9, Seth Jarvis was ready to provide it.

The 22-year-old teamed up with Sebastian Aho to kill the remainder of that penalty, then set up the Finn a 2-on-1 to send a lightning bolt through Lenovo Center and cut the deficit to one.

That play kicked off a five-goal avalanche for the home team as they stormed back to win 6-4.

"We were obviously not going great (at that point), it wasn't terrible but certainly not up to what we were expecting," said Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour following the win. "That shift (from Jarvis and Aho) kind of just - 'alright, now we're back in it,' and then the building got going and you could just feel the bench getting kind of juiced up."