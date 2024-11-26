Inside The Victory: Carolina's Comeback Over Dallas

RALEIGH, N.C. - There was no shortage of storylines on Monday at Lenovo Center, as the Carolina Hurricanes secured one of their most memorable victories of the young season.

Not only was it the Canes' second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season (tied for the most among all NHL teams), but it was also just the 14th time in team history (since relocation) that they've scored five or more goals in any period.

In addition to Brent Burns recording his first goal of the season and the power play scoring for a third consecutive game, Martin Necas moved into a tie for the league lead in scoring, Sebastian Aho continued his ascension up the record books, and Jaccob Slavin did something no other NHL defenseman had yet this season.