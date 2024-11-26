Inside The Victory: Carolina's Comeback Over Dallas

The Canes have now won eight straight on home ice, tied for the third-longest streak in team history

11.26.24 Day After

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - There was no shortage of storylines on Monday at Lenovo Center, as the Carolina Hurricanes secured one of their most memorable victories of the young season.

Not only was it the Canes' second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season (tied for the most among all NHL teams), but it was also just the 14th time in team history (since relocation) that they've scored five or more goals in any period.

In addition to Brent Burns recording his first goal of the season and the power play scoring for a third consecutive game, Martin Necas moved into a tie for the league lead in scoring, Sebastian Aho continued his ascension up the record books, and Jaccob Slavin did something no other NHL defenseman had yet this season.

No Stopping Neci...

Through most of the team's 15 wins this season, it's felt like Martin Necas has been the star of the show. Although he didn't need to "drive the ship" last night, he did record the game-winning goal giving him his 11th multi-performance in 21 games.

With that, he moved into a share of the league lead in scoring.

Not only is that impressive within itself, but it's also the first time a Canes player leads the NHL in scoring (outright or tied, minimum 20 games played) since some guy named Rod Brind’Amour was tied with Marian Hossa on Nov. 18, 2006.

Aho's Always Climbing (The Record Books)...

Necas playing the role of home run hitter through the first quarter of the season has allowed Sebastian Aho to have a little less time under the microscope. That's not a bad thing, especially when he's still produced 23 points in 21 games.

Posting one goal and three assists, Monday marked Aho's third multi-point performance in the last four games and the 10th four-point night of his career. That moves him into a tie with Blaine Stoughton for the third-most in franchise history. Only Ron Francis (30) and Eric Staal (12) have more.

Aho is now also ninth among all Finnish-born players with 147 multi-point games, passing Esa Tikkanen last night.

Don't forget, he's only 27.

Jaccob Slavin, Speed Demon...

Sometimes it's hard to quantify just how remarkable Jaccob Slavin's defensive abilities are, but last night was not one of those nights.

During the second period of last night's game, #74 turned on the jets to get back and break up an odd-man rush for Dallas. He reached a top speed of 24.19 mph amid his hustle, the second-fastest number recorded by an NHL skater this season.

Only Nashville's Steven Stamkos has exceeded that number, coming in just a hair above at 24.20 mph.

Slavin kept the energy going into the third period, laying a thunderous hit on Wyatt Johnston in the corner as well.

