Injury Report: Carrier, Robinson 'Out For An Extended Period'

DENVER - When it rains, it pours, and just seven games into their 2025-26 season, the Carolina Hurricanes are flooded with injury troubles.

Starting the campaign without goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Oct. 6 and has been sidelined since, the young backstop was recently joined on injured reserve by star defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury).

Slavin missed almost all of training camp and did not play in any of the team's six preseason contests, but laced up his skates for the team's first two games of the season. However, when the plane took off for the team's two-week road trip, he wasn't on it.

Since then, things have only snowballed for the team.

Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury), who co-led the NHL in scoring by a defenseman through the first seven games, went down during the first period of the team's win over Los Angeles and was subsequently sent back to Raleigh.

And on Thursday, the team was rocked with three more injuries.

After taking warmup, K'Andre Miller (lower-body injury) wasn't able to play in the eventual victory in Colorado, where both William Carrier (lower-body injury) and Eric Robinson (upper-body injury) went down with injuries of their own.

While Monday's practice in Raleigh will be telling regarding the status of Gostisbehere, Kochetkov, and Slavin, it sounds like it would be a surprise if Carrier and Robinson are available.

“They’re going to be out, both of those guys, for it looks like an extended period," Rod Brind'Amour said post-game at Ball Arena. "Tonight was a tough night for the injuries. And (K’Andre Miller), I don’t know what’s going on there; that could be a while. It’s tough on the injury front right now.”