Hurricanes Recall Juha Jaaska From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Juha Jaaska from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on Injured Reserve.

Jaaska, 26, made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes in the team’s win in Florida on Thursday night. The Helsinki, Finland native has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 26 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. Jaaska registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24 while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points. Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Gostisbehere, 31, who has missed the Hurricanes’ past four games with an upper body injury, has registered 27 points (6g, 21a) in 35 games for Carolina this season. He recorded 56 points (10g, 46a) in 81 NHL games with the Red Wings in 2023-24. The 5’11”, 183-pound defenseman has posted 394 points (103g, 291a) in 654 career NHL games with Arizona, Philadelphia, Carolina and Detroit. Gostisbehere tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 23 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23 and added three assists in 15 playoff games as Carolina advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. During his rookie season with the Flyers in 2015-16, Gostisbehere registered 46 points (17g, 29a) and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also finished second that season in voting for the Calder Trophy, presented annually to the league’s rookie of the year. Gostisbehere played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Union College from 2011-14, winning a National Championship in 2014. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native won gold with the United States at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and skated for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Gostisbehere was drafted by Philadelphia in the third round, 78th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.