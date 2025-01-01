Hurricanes Recall Juha Jääskä From Chicago

Forward has registered 7-9-16 in 25 games with the Wolves

Jaaska1_1

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Juha Jääskä from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jääskä, 26, has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 25 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. The Helsinki, Finland native registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24 while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points. Jääskä tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jääskä has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

