Hurricanes Recall Jaaska From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Juha Jaaska from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jaaska, 26, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 2 at Florida, has registered 0-4-4 in 17 games with the Hurricanes this season. The Helsinki, Finland native has recorded 24 points (10g, 14a) in 41 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. Jaaska registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24 while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points.

Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.