Hurricanes Donate $50,000 To MANNA Foodbank

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the Foundation has donated $50,000 to Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance (MANNA) FoodBank, an Asheville-based organization that services 16 counties in Western North Carolina. MANNA representatives will be in attendance at the team’s game on Wednesday, Nov. 27 against the New York Rangers for a check presentation.

“Through MANNA’s critical partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, we will purchase premade MANNA Packs for children. These funds will quickly ensure children in Western North Carolina have access to essential food during out-of-school times, addressing food insecurity and providing vital nourishment,” said Mary Nesbitt, MANNA’s Chief Development Officer. “With prepared Packs ready for distribution, we can meet urgent community needs without interruption. In the 2023-24 academic year, MANNA distributed 137,553 Packs to 111 sites, reaching an average of 3,668 students each month. Given the ongoing devastation across the region, we expect the demand for our MANNA Packs program to rise in the coming months and years.”

MANNA’s headquarters was destroyed by Hurricane Helene. Their staff immediately set up and established a new site, from which they operate a Disaster Response Food Distribution program with 225 partner agencies, serving as the foodbank’s frontline support, providing food distributions, community meals, nutrition programs and other essential services.

The donation was issued to MANNA as part of the team’s ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program. The Hurricanes hope to donate at least $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina, and have already raised more than $425,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2, their Western North Carolina Relief online auction and the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle.

About MANNA FoodBank:

The Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance (MANNA) is a network of more than 200 partner agencies, volunteers, staff, board and others working together in a shared mission of involving, educating and uniting people in the work of ending hunger in Western North Carolina. MANNA FoodBank holds people experiencing hunger and food insecurity in Western North Carolina at the center of its actions and decisions. They envision a hunger-free Western North Carolina where each person can participate, prosper and have access to food that is both nourishing and in keeping with their culture.

About the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle:

The Raise Up $1 Million Raffle is the chance for Canes fans to give back and have a shot at winning up to $125,000. Eighteen winners will be selected during Hurricanes home games to win post-game meet-and-greets with Hurricanes players and limited-edition pucks that signify their shot at the grand prize. Fans can enter anytime from anywhere in North Carolina and entries are valid until the next home game. After the gameday winner is drawn, fans must enter again to be eligible to win the next home game's drawing. Tickets are one for $20, six tickets for $100 and 14 tickets for $200. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts, with the goal of raising at least $1 Million.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.