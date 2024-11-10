Canes Present Asheville Hockey League With $75K Donation

RALEIGH, NC. - Hockey is on its way back to the mountains of North Carolina.

After losing their rink in the destruction of Hurricane Helene, the rebuilding process has begun for the City of Asheville and the Asheville Hockey League, and the Carolina Hurricanes have stepped up to help.

Hosting 100 members from the league at Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Canes President Doug Warf presented them with a check for $75,000 to aid in their process of getting back to playing the game.

"This one was one that was an easy decision for us," Warf said during a press conference held prior to the game. "What we're going to do is not only commit (the funds) but we're going to stand with them as we rebuild it even better."

Initially committing $50,000 from the organization's "Raise Up $1 Million' raffle program to the efforts, the team then offered to match the final $25,000 when the GoFundMe reached $25,000. The National Hockey League also assisted with $10,000.

"It's a great thing to have the Canes lean in and help us try and rebuild. Asheville went through a tough month," Asheville Hockey League (AHL) Treasurer Jay Curwen said. "Recovering from that is going to take years."