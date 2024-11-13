Hurricanes Donate $25,000 To Children's Council of Watauga County

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Children’s Council of Watauga County. Representatives from the Children’s Council will be in attendance at the team’s game on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators for a check presentation.

“This grant will help the Children’s Council assist up to 100 local families impacted by Hurricane Helene with essential needs,” said Elisha Childers, Executive Director, Children's Council of Watauga County. “It will be a vital support for those who lost jobs or face financial strain, especially during the holidays. We can provide flexible aid, such as covering childcare costs, groceries, supplying gas cards, replacing car seats for families who lost vehicles, and offering temporary housing for displaced families. This funding allows us to directly address each family’s most urgent needs as they recover from the storm.”

The donation was issued to the Children’s Council as part of the team’s ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program. The Hurricanes hope to donate at least $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina, and have already raised more than $400,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2, their Western North Carolina Relief online auction and the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle.

About Children’s Council of Watauga County:

The Children's Council of Watauga County is a nonprofit that works to build a strong foundation for children's learning and development by strengthening families, the early childhood system, and the wider community. They carry out this mission by:

Administering Smart Start and NC Pre-kindergarten funds to support programs to benefit children age 0-5 years and their families

Convening community stakeholders to develop programs and services that support children and families

Serving as a voice for the early childhood community

Educating the community on the critical needs of young children and helps develop solutions

About the ‘Raise Up $1 Million Raffle:

The Raise Up $1 Million Raffle is the chance for Canes fans to give back and have a shot at winning up to $125,000. Eighteen winners will be selected during Hurricanes home games to win post-game meet-and-greets with Hurricanes players and limited-edition pucks that signify their shot at the grand prize. Fans can enter anytime from anywhere in North Carolina and entries are valid until the next home game. After the gameday winner is drawn, fans must enter again to be eligible to win the next home game's drawing. Tickets are one for $20, six tickets for $100 and 14 tickets for $200. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts, with the goal of raising at least $1 Million.