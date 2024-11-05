Canes Help Asheville Rink Meet Funding Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation has donated an additional $25,000 to the Asheville Hockey League. Coupled with a $10,000 gift from the NHL, the organization has reached its goal of $100,000 to build a new hockey rink after theirs was destroyed by Hurricane Helene. In celebration of the league reaching its goal, the Hurricanes will host players and officials from the Asheville Hockey League at their home game on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes initially donated $50,000 to the Asheville Hockey League, with a promise to match the next $25,000 raised. The funds were issued as part of the ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program. The Hurricanes hope to donate at least $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina, and have already raised nearly $400,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2, their Western North Carolina Relief online auction and the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle.

The Asheville Hockey League’s rink was located in Asheville’s Carrier Park. The league boasts 1,800 full-time youth and adult members who were able to play three seasons a year on the rink over a 10-month span. The league’s youth and adult programs are currently playing an abbreviated season in Greenville, SC, a 90-minute drive from Asheville.

The Hurricanes’ Raise Up $1 Million Raffle is taking place during the team’s 18 home game nights between Oct. 11 and Dec. 28. Each night, one winner is selected to meet players after the game and receive a limited-edition puck that indicates them as one of 18 finalists eligible to win the grand prize of up to $125,000. The total amount of the grand prize will be 50 percent of the value of all raffle tickets sold, capped at $125,000. Fans not in attendance at the game can still enter the contest online for a chance at that night’s limited-edition puck and a shot at the grand prize. Fans do not have to be present at the game to win.

About the Asheville Hockey League

The Asheville Hockey League provides community space for inline hockey in Western North Carolina; empowering youth and adults of all backgrounds through competition, mentorship, skills development, camaraderie, and the love of the sport.