Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ty Smith to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 24, who made his Hurricanes debut on Dec. 28, has registered two points (1g, 1a) in eight games with the club this season. He has also posted 10 points (3g, 7a) with a plus-11 rating in 13 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. The Lloydminster, Alta. native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 131 career NHL games with New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Carolina, earning 49 points (9g, 40a) and totaling 52 penalty minutes.