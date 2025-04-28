Svechnikov's Monster Sunday In Newark

RALEIGH, N.C. - Rod Brind'Amour has many quirks and phrases that Carolina Hurricanes fans have come to know and love over the years.

He can be tight-lipped on certain subjects, vague when it comes to injury timelines, or even sometimes swerve you when it comes to his lineup decisions. At one point this season, General Manager Eric Tulsky even joked that he "needs a decoder" for some of the things he'll say.

But one straightforward remark you can bank on hearing from the head coach this time of year is some form of the sentence "your best players need to be your best players."

Sporadically used throughout the regular season, Brind'Amour rehashed that exact line before Round 1 started, and he said it again during the early evening hours on Sunday at Prudential Center. The difference between the trio of usages was that yesterday's application came after one of his star players was exactly that, tying it to Andrei Svechnikov's three-goal performance in a bounce-back 5-2 Game 4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

"We've talked about this for a long time - your best players need to be your best players," Brind'Amour proudly reiterated. "They have to be at this time of year, noticeable, but they also have to actually be on the scoresheet... He was around it, and if we want to be successful, we’ve got to get those contributions."