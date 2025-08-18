From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time since the 2022-23 season, the Carolina Hurricanes will have an official ECHL partner this fall.

After having working agreements with other NHL teams to allow prospects to play for the Norfolk Admirals and Bloomington Bison the past two years, the pipeline to the Canes now branches from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the ECHL's newest expansion franchise, the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Just 40 minutes up the road, it's a welcome return to a city that initially opened its arms to the Canes in 1997, and another example of the game's great growth in the Old North State.

To date, there have been 768 players who have played in the league that formerly stood for "East Coast Hockey League", including a few who made their debut with the Canes last season. Here is a list of all 48 present and former Canes who have played in the "AA" developmental league: