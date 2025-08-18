From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

A trip down memory lane, revisiting all 48 players who have made it from the "The Coast" to the big club

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time since the 2022-23 season, the Carolina Hurricanes will have an official ECHL partner this fall.

After having working agreements with other NHL teams to allow prospects to play for the Norfolk Admirals and Bloomington Bison the past two years, the pipeline to the Canes now branches from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the ECHL's newest expansion franchise, the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Just 40 minutes up the road, it's a welcome return to a city that initially opened its arms to the Canes in 1997, and another example of the game's great growth in the Old North State.

To date, there have been 768 players who have played in the league that formerly stood for "East Coast Hockey League", including a few who made their debut with the Canes last season. Here is a list of all 48 present and former Canes who have played in the "AA" developmental league:

Hurricanes' ECHL Alumni

Player
ECHL Team(s)
Jorge Alves
South Carolina/Charlotte/Greenville/Pensacola
Keith Aucoin
Florida
Clark Bishop
Florida
Troy Bodie
Stockton
Bob Boughner
Toledo
Jesse Boulerice
New Orleans/Trenton
Michael Bunting
Rapid City
Brett Carson
Florida
Joe Corvo
Hampton Roads
Scott Darling
Florida/Wheeling/Cincinnati
Pat Dwyer
Gwinnett
Dan Ellis
Idaho
Craig Ferguson
Wheeling
Domenick Fensore
Norfolk
Michael Ferland
Utah
Martin Frk
Toledo
Steve Goertzen
Dayton
David Gove
Johnstown
Jani Hakanpaa
Quad City
Dwight Helminen
Charlotte/Kalamazoo
Andrew Hutchinson
Toledo
Joe Jensen
Wheeling
Anton Khudobin
Texas/Florida
Greg Koehler
Florida
Greg Kuznik
Dayton/Florida
Maxime Lajoie
Brampton
Darren Langdon
Dayton
Chad LaRose
Florida/Orlando
Steven Lorentz
Florida
Brett Lysak
Florida/Kalamazoo
Spencer Martin
Fort Wayne
Petr Mrazek
Toledo
Alex Nedeljkovic
Florida
Andrej Nestrasil
Toledo
Brandon Nolan
Columbia
Yaniv Perets
Norfolk/Bloomington
Justin Peters
Florida
Jakub Petruzalek
Charlotte
Nolan Pratt
Richmond
James Reimer
Reading/South Carolina
Justin Robidas
Norfolk
Bryan Rodney
Charlotte/ Columbia/ Elmira
Mike Rucinski
Richmond
Justin Shugg
Florida
Jared Staal
Florida/South Carolina
Damian Surma
Florida
Brody Sutter
Florida
Tim Wallace
Wheeling

