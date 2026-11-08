Hurricanes 'excited' for unique overseas bonding experience at Global Series Finland

Winning, of course, will be the priority for both teams. When asked what he hopes the Hurricanes (14-3-2) will take from the trip, Aho immediately replied, “Four points and leave. That’s what we want to bring home.”

The Global Series is about more than that, though.

“You don't really get the chance to go home during the season ever, so it's obviously an experience that is probably a once in a lifetime,” said Valimaki, who was born in Tampere, but grew up in Nokia, about two hours north of Helsinki. “So, definitely excited about it. I don't live too far from Helsinki, so should be able to kind of see some people, maybe even go home for a little bit.”

Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who is from Aalborg, Denmark, said he also will have a sizeable group of family and friends making the trip to Helsinki. Beyond that, though, there will be plenty of down time for the Hurricanes players and staff to enjoy each other’s company and get to see some of the city.

“I’ve got a few things planned for the boys to just kind of show our culture a little bit,” Aho said. “Obviously, there’s not like big surprises. Everyone knows kind of what it’s about, but I think it’s awesome. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Aho, who leads all NHL players from Finland with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games this season, has been happy to take the lead in planning off-ice activities, which will include a sauna trip. He playfully took a shot at Kotkaniemi, though, for not helping.

“Not once,” Aho said. “I feel like ‘Marty’ (Jordan Martinook) has been helping more than ‘KK,’ which is a little crazy to me, but I hope guys will like what I have planned for them.”

Kotkaniemi confirmed Aho’s claim, but also insisted the right person is in charge.

“I own it,” Kotkaniemi said. “But he’s been doing a good job. He’s got a couple more bucks than I do, so he’s taking care of it.”