Examining The Biggest Trades In Canes History

June 22, 2012

The Trade:

CAR acquires Jordan Staal

PIT acquires Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a 1st-round pick

Like the one that brought his head coach to town in 2000, the deal to acquire Jordan Staal from the Pittsburgh Penguins was a franchise-defining move.

In the summer of 2012, Staal was at a crossroads in the Keystone State. Set to be an unrestricted free agent after the following season, he held off on putting pen to paper on an extension with the Penguins, leaving them a choice as to whether they would try to continue negotiating or recoup assets for their 2006 first-round pick.

As fate would have it, June's NHL Draft took place in Pittsburgh, where Carolina - captained by Jordan's older brother Eric - stepped up to acquire the 23-year-old in front of what was his home crowd, dealing three significant assets to the Penguins in return.

Staal, meanwhile, was otherwise occupied when the trade went down, celebrating his wedding to his wife Heather as the news broke. What was surely a whirlwind summer for the Staals was a thrilling one in Raleigh, where Caniacs eagerly anticipated the debut of their new brotherly duo.

And while Carolina struggled through many of the years the Staal brothers spent together, they each established themselves as franchise icons in their own way. As Eric's No. 12 was raised to the Lenovo Center rafters earlier this month, Jordan continues to captain the club through its longest period of sustained success, inching closer and closer to the ultimate goal.

"It's a huge, huge deal to get a player who I think is a franchise player," said Brind'Amour in 2021 as Jordan approached his 1,000th career contest. "You want to keep these guys forever. The reason is they help build your culture. You build around these players, and they're hard to find. When you get them, you want to keep them. I think it's great that we were able to get him at a young age, and he had already had an experience of winning and being around people that won."

In the 13 years since the trade, Jordan has celebrated his 1,000th NHL game in a Hurricanes sweater, recorded more than 450 points with Carolina - ranking fifth in franchise history - and has now been captain for seven seasons, as his brother was before him.