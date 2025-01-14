Eric Staal Leaves Lasting Legacy In North Carolina

"Coming here as an 18-year-old - obviously, the team had been here for a couple of years prior - but I feel like really over those first five, six, seven years of my career, (hockey) really grew," he said after his number was raised to the rafters in Raleigh on Sunday. "Obviously, winning (the Stanley Cup in 2006) helped, and then the '09 run, and I think even coming this weekend, we had a little reception thing before coming here and there were tons of people, I don't know how many of them had pictures of them when they were little, and now they're all big, and they're just like 'You're the reason why I got into hockey.'

"To hear that is very humbling, but it's also like, the team was here and I was the guy that was out there the most, and they probably saw me and kind of fell in love with the game because of how I played, which is super humbling to experience, listening to people's stories and why they love the game now. To be part of that, is super, super cool."

That love manifested in many ways. Even early on, you saw it at home games, with throngs of people arriving early to party in the parking lot - a staple of the southern sports scene, but previously unheard of in hockey. You could see it in rinks around the state, with kids clad in 12s, 17s, 10s and 2s, eager to follow in the footsteps of their new favorite players.

And now, for the first time in North Carolina, you see it in a new generation, growing up with a team not only looking to create history, but with history of its own to celebrate.

"Hockey is such a great game and such a worldly game. For it to grow and continue to grow like it has, we're moving on to generations of Canes fans who were passed-down fans. And it just keeps continuing on. That's what's cool and that's what creates a phenomenal fanbase. It's just neat to have been a part of that growth early on and to now see it continue is really cool," said Staal.