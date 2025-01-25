Rantanen, Hall Add 'Offensive Punch' To Canes

Rantanen, described as a "fantastic fit" by Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky on Saturday afternoon as he met with the media for the first time since the three-team trade was finalized, brings a proven track record of scoring.

Entering Saturday's play sixth in the league in scoring, the two-time NHL All-Star has averaged over a point-per-game through nine seasons as a full-time NHLer while developing a reputation for making it happen by excelling in just about every aspect of a team's offense.

"We play a system that has us battling for pucks along the walls, trying to make plays at the net front and he’s just one of the best in the league at some of those things," Tulsky explained. "A lot of the identity of our team right now comes from the way that Jordan (Staal) plays. He carries plays with his heaviness and his strength - and Mikko can do all of that, but with really high-level skill to go with it."

Producing back-to-back 100-point seasons and on pace for 107 this year, Rantanen is the caliber of player that can change games for a team, and alter the outcome of a series in the spring.

The 28-year-old captured the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and boasts an eye-popping 101 points in 81 playoff games, placing him alongside some elite company. Since his first trip to the postseason in 2018, Rantanen trails only Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon in playoff scoring.

"Having someone with his size and his strength as the game gets more physical and more intense, is obviously beneficial. He’s had playoff success," Tulsky continued. "Of course, that’s something that you always want to get the opportunity to bring in when you can. He’s one of the best players in the league, right? He’s good at a lot of things and playoffs are one of them.”