Rantanen, Hall Add 'Offensive Punch' To Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are known league-wide for their structure in all three zones and a fervent dedication to limiting their opposition's scoring chances.
Since Rod Brind'Amour took over behind the bench ahead of the 2018-19 season, the Canes have allowed the fewest shots per game on average (27.3), and just 2.60 goals per game, second-fewest among all clubs.
They've done well for themselves in the ballpark of creating offense, generating an average of 33.6 shots per night during that same timeframe (2nd), but there have been times where shot volume hasn't always equaled a red light. Just twice in those six seasons (2021-22, 2023-24) have they finished inside the top 10 in the league's average goals per game.
That shots-to-goals inequity has been further highlighted lately, with Carolina producing just 2.85 goals/night since American Thanksgiving - a stat that has played a big role in a 14-11-2 record that has brought the Canes back down to earth after a sparkling 16-5-1 start.
But late on Friday night, that offense received not one, but two jolts of life as news of a massive player swap electrified the hockey world.
Enter Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall.